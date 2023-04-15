Communication has never been more difficult. This art is made more difficult when one person is coming from a subjective point of view and the other from an objective one.
The subjective person approaches issues based on a subject. The subject is self. Such a person is free to interpret things as they understand them to be. They are the arbiter. “I,” the subjective person, gives their meaning to everything independent of everything else.
The objective person gives meaning to words and expressions based on an objective standard. The objective is a creditable, long standing meaning of the word or expression. Dictionaries help as do competent histories. In the case of our nation it is our Constitution that is the object. When two or more conversationalists are coming from an objective point of view, an understanding is more easily reached.
When a person or persons come from a subjective view confusion results.
For example, one who does not know me recently called me an arrogant white supremist. He did so from his subjective viewpoint concerning my race. He knew nothing else about me. The plot thickened when I said I was not. To him that meant I was speaking from a guilt complex. I pleaded not guilty to that. He did not take into account my lifelong body of work which evidences I am neither. He, the subject, interpreted who I am based on his preconceived subjective opinion.
I love everyone regardless of race. I have been pro-black from infancy, just like my family. I don’t want any of my black friends or any black whosoever to think I am an arrogant white racist. It is not out of a guilty conscience I say that, but out of a heart of love.
During my five weeks in the hospital I received several transfusions. I have some black blood in my veins. The Lord said, “...He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth....” Acts 17:26.
Martin Luther King, Jr. got it right, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together like fools.” Make that brothers and/or sisters.
Dr. King also said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
To see the extreme to which some CRT subjective persons are taking that, they claim that was a racist statement. They are giving their subjective meaning to Dr. King’s meaningful words.
I preached in the church Dr. King served as pastor, Ebenezer Baptist. There was not a hint of race in that auditorium. There was a lot of love. I experienced it, and I share it. It is my instinct, my go to mode.
I may speak out against certain organizations, and movements, but not against people. A person can belong to an organization of which I do not approve, and never lose my love. It is when my love is refused I am grieved. It is even more grievous when a subjective thinker misrepresents my objective love. My objective source is the Lord Jesus.
Now on the lighter side, the side on which we need to spend more time. A Black friend once jokingly said to me, “I don’t know why you white folks call us colored. When you are born you are pink, when you get cold you turn purple, when you get sick you turn green, and when you get hot you turn red.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.