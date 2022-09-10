Who stole what election?
Former President Donald Trump has been declared a sore loser for saying his election was stolen. Critics have referred to him by worse terms.
It is not a new declaration. Rummaging through modern election history reveals others have used the term regarding their losses. Yet, seldom has any other been said to have been a sore loser. Consider:
In the 2018 Democrat Stacey Abrams, here in Georgia, claimed voter suppression cost her the election for governor. After the winner was declared to be Brian Kemp she refused to concede. Three years later she was still bemoaning her loss on CNN.
In 2016 Hillary Clinton said her election was “stolen” and thereafter spoke of President Trump as an “illegitimate” President.
In 2019 former President Jimmy Carter said, “I think a full investigation would show that Trump didn’t actually win in 2016. He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”
Two years after his bid for the presidency Al Gore said of his loss to George Bush, “I believe that if everyone in Florida who tried to vote had had his or her vote counted properly, that I would have won.”
In Bush's second run for the office of president it was said the manipulation of the Diebold voting machines put him back in office.
A 2018 pole showed 66% of Democrats believed that by some means the Russians changed vote tallies to put Trump in office. In that same year another poll showed 78% of Democrats believed Russia was responsible for Trump’s election.
Were they all wimps and whiners? Rarely did anyone infer they were. Abrams, Clinton, Gore, Carter, and 78% of all Democrats all have done what Trump is characterized as having done.
Again, remember that old political game of blame your opponent for doing what you are doing in hopes the public won’t notice you are doing it.
More evidence emerges each week indicating the election was stolen from Trump by Biden supporters. Yet, most members of the national news media remain mute about it. They stick with the “Trump is a sore loser” theme.
Several segments of society stand to gain much as a result of the forthcoming elections, and several segments have much to lose. None has more to lose than the Christian community. Christian doctors run the risk of being forced to perform abortions against their convictions.
There are several socially accepted issues that are in conflict with Scripture. A number of them are likely to be pushed by certain candidates.
Crimes stands to increase if candidates proposing de-funding the police are elected.
Fiscal responsibility needs to be restored and the persons elected will help control spending for better or for worse.
The prophet Jeremiah offers some sound advice: “Stand in the ways and see, And ask for the old paths, where the good way is, And walk in it; Then you will find rest for your souls.”
This was not an encouragement to revert to old ways of doing things. It was an appeal to recover the successful principles that caused Israel to be a great nation in the past.
May we exercise better judgment than they of whom it was said, “But they said, ‘We will not walk in it.’”
