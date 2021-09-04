There are persons who can give you excuses from today to tomorrow why you should not get the COVID-19 vaccine. They will expound on how its epiphenomena affects the brain causing you to vote democrat. Some can explain that there is no real COVID-19. There are still others who can offer different reasons. I have one friend who is genuinely suffering from the side effects of the shot. However, when the hours of the psychological stress in the ER waiting room, the physical suffering, the idea of having to leave a loved one at the hospital door unaccompanied by a loved one, and the threat it proposes to life makes it worth it. As of August 30, 2021, a total of 5,019,907,027 vaccine doses have been administered. They have saved uncounted numbers of lives.
People with HIV and those with weakened immune systems due to other illnesses or medication might be at increased risk for severe COVID-19.
Who is not getting it? The Pew Research Center reports that white evangelicals in the U.S. resist getting the vaccine more than other religious groups.
I have been in several large groups of white evangelicals who have not gotten the inoculation and don’t wear mask.
Others, and I am one, who believe that through the scientists who worked overtime to develop the vaccine, it is a gift from God.
Skepticism regarding vaccines isn’t new. In 1721 Puritan pastor Cotton Mather in Boston encouraged inoculation during the smallpox outbreak. It involved a shot which injected a small amount of smallpox virus to cause a less severe illness.
Members of his congregation and a larger segment of the community were skeptical. A protester even threw a small bomb in the church. Mather was right in proposing taking the vaccine. People who had not taken it were seven times more likely to die than those having taken it.
Everyone not having a physical reason for not taking the shot should take it
to help slow, if not stop, this raging disease.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, put it well when he said the vaccine “feels like a gift from God, but you do have to unwrap the gift.” The vaccine can not only help you from getting COVID-19, but from spreading it. Every person not innoculated should thank every vaccinated person they encounter for helping them not get the virus.
I know one granddad who was adamantly against getting the vaccine, but who got it when told he could not be around his new grandchild without having it. He was appropriately concerned and acted.
The start of school has seen a spike in cases. Can the coming sports season not be expected to result in an greater spike?
I took the vaccine and only had a sore arm for a couple of days. My wife took it at the time and “felt rotten” for two days. She said, “Do you think I am going to complain, I have been praying for this for more than a year.”
Those of us who have taken it and benefitted from it have reason to be thankful. Uninoculated unaffected persons have reason to thank the innoculate for helping protect them from the rapidly spreading virus.
Stick it to COVID-19. Take the vaccine.
