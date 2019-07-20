Gleaning is not a word in everyone’s vocabulary. I learned its origin as a freshman in college majoring in horticulture. It described a process dating back to the Old Testament referring to owners of fields leaving some of the crops around the edge of the field or in the vineyard for those in need. It was a gathering. This column is such.
Based on some of the in-congruent comments coming from some in Congress and the Democratic debates, it affords an occasion to glean some insight from the past.
First, I don’t want to paint with a brush too broad. There are some wise and prudent members of Congress trying admirably to keep America abreast of some of the virtues and values of our past. I don’t want to be a practitioner of a principle some employ, implying all in our past is evil. Some was, but the majority has much good to offer. Let’s continue to repent the bad, but to learn from the good. Now some gleaning of good.
“A government big enough to give you everything you want, is strong enough to take everything you have.” —Thomas Jefferson
“The government is like a baby’s alimentary canal, with a happy appetite at one end and no responsibility on the other.” — Ronald Reagan
“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of the blessings. The inherent blessing of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.” — Winston Churchill
(Case in point, Venezuela.)
“Capitalism is the most cooperative system ever created for the peaceful improvement of peoples’ lives. It has only a single fatal flaw: It doesn’t feel like it. The market system is so good at getting people — from all over the world — to work together that we barely notice how much we’re cooperating.” — Jonah Goldberg
”America’s abundance was created not by public sacrifices to ‘the common good,’ but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes. They did not starve the people to pay for America’s industrialization. They gave the people better jobs, higher wages and cheaper goods with every new machine they invented, with every scientific discovery or technological advance — and thus the whole country was moving forward and profiting, not suffering, every step of the way.” — Ayn Rand
”Socialism is when government’s taking care of you, you send all your money to the government, the government decides how to spend it instead of letting the people spend it and make all those decisions.” — Bob Latta
”Socialism values equality more than liberty.” — Dennis Prager
“I was guilty of judging capitalism by its operations and socialism by its hopes and aspirations; capitalism by its works and socialism by its literature.” — Sidney Hook
“Socialism is for those who think most people are losers. Capitalism is for those who think most people can take care of themselves.” — John Hawkins
”Capitalism is about the mutual creation of wealth rather than the pillaging of it.” — Ted Malloch
”People say capitalism is selfishness. No, socialism is selfishness. The idea that I have to pay for you to paint watercolors in your basement is a selfish philosophy.” — Ben Shapiro
”Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word, equality. But notice the difference: While democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.” — Alexis de Tocqueville