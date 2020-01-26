Shakespeare, where are you when we need you? A tragedy — or is it a comedy? — is playing out in Washington. It needs a title. Perhaps of all the many expressions Shakespeare originated, this one would be a good title: “Foregone Conclusion.” The cast of characters consists of two cadres. The one on the left is confident their foil, formerly known as “The Donald,” before he became a titled leader, called President Trump, is guilty. The solipsist director of Act One, Nancy Pelosi, and her minions have successfully sent the approved script of the play, aka Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. Now the drama is being played out.
In his numerous plays, both tragedies and comedies, Shakespeare left us bits of wisdom related to such a cast of characters.
He was never so correct as in the play of Richard III when it was said, “Now is the winter of our discontent.”
Hamlet’s appraisal of his mother was tailored for Pelosi, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
This line is taken from “As You Like It” Act 2, Scene 7: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Never has such a large cast of dramatists appeared on a stage at the same time.
In “The Tempest,” Act 1, scene 2, is found this wisdom: “Good wombs have borne bad sons.” That is sons and daughters. That speaks of many a mother’s grief.
From “Measure for Measure,” the character Angelo speaks, “When once our grace we have forgot, nothing goes right.” The word “grace” appears 25 times in this play that contrasts law and grace. Perhaps the absence of grace explains why so few things have gone right.
From the masterpiece, “Othello,” comes this line: “When I love thee not, chaos comes again.” How brilliant is that? Think of what he is saying: “Chaos comes to us when we choose not to love.” Where there is no grace, there is no love.
In “A Midsummers Night’s Dream” is found this gem: “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore winged Cupid is painted blind.” What of Cupid’s features is pictured as being blind? The mind. This is apparently true of some of these play characters.
Then of time he says in “Richard II”: “I wasted time and now doth time waste me.”
Of the brain and memory in “Hamlet” he speaks of carrying on “whil’st memory still holds a seat in this distracted globe.” That is much cooler than just calling it is mindless. Many acts today in Washington seem mindless.
These words attributed to Shakespeare himself seem to reveal President Trump’s attitude, “Love me or hate me, both are in my favor ... if you love me, I’ll always be in your heart ... if you hate me I’ll always be in your mind.”
This council for President Trump, comes from the play Henry IV, Act 5, Scene 4, “The better part of valor is discretion.”
Shakespeare left us this final quote regarding guilt or innocence as our drama draws to an end: “To be, or not to be: that is the question.”
This quote originated by Shakespeare may well define this entire event as being a “wild goose chase.”
When it is over, hopefully these words from “Macbeth” won’t sum it up: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
I appeal for persons to do as Nancy Pelosi urged and proceed “prayerfully.”
We are living through an epic experience. Looking back on experiences of our government historically, this one will someday be looked back upon as a Mount Everest.