Isn’t it reasonable that a prosperous nation that wants to protect and perpetuate itself would make a list of things that have destroyed previous societies and avoid them? It is not really hard to do. An elementary list would include any one of or a combination of the following.
- Divide the culture, setting one group against another. In Russia they set the bourgeoisie, the people who control the means of production in a capitalist society against the proletariat, the members of the working class. Bingo! The result being civil war. In some countries civil strife has been achieved by turning race on race with the same result.
- Some experienced a redefining of and de-emphasizing of marriage and the family. This being the core of any civil society its loss had reciprocal adverse effects. One of the original functions of the family was to provide a system of education, the original home school. It still is, but overall it is not doing a good job.
- Some countries have raised a generation or two without home life and discipline. Thus, they become ungovernable and perpetuate riots causing a breakdown of society.
- Some have had open borders allowing millions to enter and destroy the normal way of life. Ancient Egypt was the strongest society of an era. The influx of wave of a group of West Asian individuals known as Hyksos entered Egypt during the Second Intermediate Period. They changed the culture and one of them is said to have became a Pharaoh.
- Some have conditioned the people to the point of a stupor. Ancient Rome became intoxicated with bread and circuses. Bread being a reference to the government taking control of the food supply. Circuses refers to the people becoming absorbed in sports, such as the blood feast they were, and lethargic about domestic affairs.
- Some have begun to unravel when the government took control of commerce and the economy imploded. Venezuela being the current exhibit A.
- Some have engaged in entangling foreign affairs beyond their capacity. This put a strain on their own economy in efforts to prop up failing foreign societies.
- Some have experienced the waning of religion accompanied by a rise in materialism. Thus, the moral core fostered by religion is taken out of the culture and integrity is gradually lost. This happened in ancient Israel when it is said of them, “Every man did that what was right in his own eyes.”
- Some countries have failed to maintain military preparedness. As a result they became vulnerable. Other countries seeing this vulnerability have intimidated and infiltrated them with eroding propaganda, if not direct military power.
The America envisioned by our founders is too precious to let it imperceptivity erode. Each citizen is a piece of the tapestry that is America. You can so live and exert your energies to impact your sphere of influence. Assure you are doing all within your capacity to right the ship that is America.
There is a resource America needs and deserves. When Ethelred, the Saxon King of Northumberland, invaded Wales he saw a group of pious persons kneeling in prayer. He asked who they were and what they were doing. When informed that they were harmless Christians praying for their land, he ordered them executed exclaiming: “They are my most powerful foes.”
Prayer is our most powerful resource against any and all of these potentials.
