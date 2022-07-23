America has heart problem. The religious heartbeat is growing more faint in most cases. The exception is the increase in the number of Mosque and participation in their activities. Data is difficult to collect but indications are both are increasing.
Involvement in the Jewish community shows a decline in interest among the Jewish population. For example, 12% of U.S. Jewish adults say they attend religious services weekly or more often, compared with 27% of the general public and 38% of U.S. Christians. And 21% of Jewish adults say religion is very important in their lives, compared with 41% of U.S. adults overall and 57% of Christians.
There are even bigger gaps when it comes to belief in God. About a quarter of Jews (26%) say they believe in God as described in the Bible, compared with more than half of U.S. adults overall (56%) and eight-in-ten Christians.
Christian churches are in steep decline. US church membership was 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937 and remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.” Membership numbers dropped to 50% by 2018, and last year slipped to 47%.
Studies which analyzed church data from 34 Protestant denominations and groups, found that 4,500 churches closed in 2019, while about 3,000 new congregations were started. One recent year indicated nearly 7,000 closed one year.
Influencing factors are travel sports, weekends away, the death of cultural Christianity and a growing indifference and increased mobility meant that for most churches, attendance was flat or declining, and for growing churches, growing attendance was, well, work.
If a family has a child on a sports team and the coach says they have practice or a game on Sunday morning if they want their child to play the go to the sporting venue.
Prosperity and affluence distract people from regular church attendance and reduce a strong sense of need to be in church, gradually eroding not just church attendance but Christian identity.
Perhaps more significant is the fact that even among self-professed Christians morality is at an all-time low. As revealed by numerous surveys, it appears that there is little in terms of lifestyle and conduct to distinguish a “Christian” from a non-Christian.
Having served as a local pastor for 35 years I know something of the challenge of church growth. However stop blaming COVID for your every challenge. Engage in introspection as to why you aren’t growing. It is faith not form that can renew growth. A few more choruses will not bring in the kingdom. They might actually keep some away. How many men do you know who sing during the week? Why expect them to “Come on” on Sunday.
Today’s churches seem overly focused on culture—fads, image, creative marketing and packaging, membership drives—and that worship services frequently border on entertainment. Meanwhile, teachings are becoming liberalized and lack relevance to real life. Christianity’s focus on culture—on fitting in—is exactly why it is failing.
The next few years could see as many as 100,000 of the nation's estimated 384,000 churches and other houses of worship close.
Historically businesses, schools, financial institution, families, social organizations, and society in general have benefitted from a religious environment. With that eroding those will suffer.
All should be strategizing regarding a course of action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.