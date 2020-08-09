Black lives matter! They certainly do. That is a fundamental truth with which I totally agree. I desire to live in such a way as to demonstrate I believe it 100%. I hope my Black friends, and they are many, know that is inherently my unreserved belief. Like my dad before me in Mississippi during integration, I have no prejudice. If red and yellow, black and white are precious in His sight, they must be in mine.
Black lives matter is logical. That is, I believe it as a worthy slogan, but I do not agree with it as a philosophy advocated by an origination that has hijacked the slogan as their name for their political activist organization.
There is a difference in the proclamation and the organization with a mission.
The proclamation black lives matter is an idea. It espouses the sanctity of life, a good thing. That was the intentional intent of those associated with it, and the purpose of many still associated with it.
The other, Black Lives Matter, is an ideology, an organization that advocates subversion.
I believe there are many proponents of the slogan who do not know that, and that is not their intent. The origination advances the deception by denying their intent and shaming anyone who opposes them.
How did the present-day movement to overthrow America begin? The Apostle Paul asks the early Christian believers in Galatia, “Who has bewitched you?” then paraphrased the broader point Paul charged they “switched from a Gospel of grace to a gospel of works” (Galatians 3).
Author Os Guinness said, “The United States is gradually “switching” from a worldview influenced by a biblical American Revolution model to an anti-religious French Revolution model.
Dr. Walter Williams, a Black professor at George Mason University reports where in part it has gotten us. According to the NAACP from 1882 to 1968 there were 3,446 Black people lynched at the hands of whites.
Today there are an average of 9,252 Black-on-Black murders every year. Over the past 35 years, that is nearly 324,000 blacks murdered by Blacks.
In Chicago this year there have been 414 homicides resulting from 2,078 shootings.
So far this year there have been four people shot by police in Chicago, with three killed.
Manhattan Institute scholar Heather MacDonald reports “a police officer is 18 1/2 times more likely to be killed by Black males than an unarmed Black male is to be killed by a police officer.
That indicates black lives must matter even more to Blacks, not just Hispanics and whites. To achieve the division of America it has become essential to identify the oppressed and the oppressors. The white Christian, it was concluded is the ruling majority and class of oppressors. Those statistics don’t support that concept.
A co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto argued that white people are “recessive genetic defects” and purportedly mused about how the race could be “wiped out,” according to a post on what appears to be her Facebook page.
“God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth” – Acts 17:26
Love one another crosses all racial, ethical, and cultural barriers. It also includes people with whom we disagree. There is another group that matters. Christ on the cross demonstrated the reality that every life matters.