It is OK to quit if it is at the right time and for the right reason. Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast, did not meet that standard in quitting in the middle of her team’s competition. She admitted she had problems in warmups. At that time there would have been time to substitute.
Had she competed and won a medal, she would have gotten $37,500 for a gold metal, $22,500 for a silver metal, or $15,000 for a bronze, tax free. She did not need it, having a net worth of $6,000,000, $5,000,000 came from endorsements.
Having said she had always done what she did for others, she concluded, “This Olympic I wanted it to be for myself.” It was. In an interview she referred to some who were less than supportive as “know it alls.”
After withdrawing in the middle of the competition, she remarked, “I have to do what’s best for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well being.” Count the personal pronouns in that statement.
We tend to think of elite athletes as “superhuman beings” with unfathomable willpower, and abilities. Even the word Olympian with its roots in the Greek mythology, implies that these athletes are superhuman beings. The period of training for the Greek Olympics was known as “agonía,” translated agony.
Remember Simone, the word is agony, physical and mental.
Compare her conduct with Joseph Stephen Akawari of Tanzania who was injured in the 1968 Mexico Olympics and staggered into the stadium long after most spectators had left and most lights turned off. What he was suffering was more than twisties. When asked why he didn’t quit said, “My country did not send me 5,000 miles to start the race; they sent me 5,000 miles to finish the race.” He did not triumph, but he did struggle with honor and finish the race in keeping with the Olympic Oath.
Few athletes have not had a time they did not feel like competing. Among professional athletes, data shows that up to 35% of elite athletes suffer from a mental health crisis which may manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout, or depression and anxiety. Most professionals play through it. They feel obligated to their support system and their own self-worth.
Biles’ support system was extensive. When she quit she left for the locker room with her coach Cecile Landi and doctor Marcia Faustin only to return a short time later and be seen dancing on the sideline to the music of a Chinese competitor.
There were signs others saw in advance indicating Simone was not mentally prepared to compete. She had to know she was mentally drained and not prepared to compete. To have dropped out before her failed vault would have been understood and given the team time to mentally adjust.
Doing it when she did robbed the team of a gold metal. This disappointment was seen on the faces of team members when she suddenly dropped out.
Having quit and coming back in for the final event in order to recover a bit of her endorsement value had another selfish aspect. Sitting in the shadows prior to Biles’ withdrawal was alternate McKayla Sinner, who had trained as hard as a starter and was as mentally prepared if needed. Her moment came and she won a silver metal on the vault. By coming back in for the final event, Biles robbed McKayla the opportunity to compete for a second metal.
If you ever think about quitting, remember why you started.
