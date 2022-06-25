A deeply divided US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, issuing a historic ruling likely to render the procedure largely illegal in half the country.
The impact promises to be transformational. Twenty-six states either will or are likely to ban almost all abortions. Thirteen have so-called trigger laws designed to automatically outlaw abortion.
The issue of abortion deserves an objective biblical perspective. Most pro-abortionists never mention having a pro-biblical perspective. There is none. They merely refer to a woman’s right to her body. The right of the unborn to his or her body deserves advocacy.
That is not merely a fetus in the womb of a woman. That is a work of art and God is the artist: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. your eyes saw my unformed body” (Psalm 139: 15, 16).
In Scripture the Greek word “brephos” is used for a young child in the womb and as well as those already born. This evidences the sanctity of the lives of both.
Studies show why young women often seek abortion. The reasons most frequently cited were that having a child would interfere with a woman’s education, work or ability to care for dependents (74%); that she could not afford a baby now (73%); and that she did not want to be a single mother or was having relationship problems (48%).
Since Roe v Wade many Americans have become hardened about abortion. Many so hardened they fill streets in protest marches favoring it.
The mothers of numerous well known individuals considered an abortion. Some are: Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey, Tim Tebow, Pope John Paul II, Justin Bieber, Jesse Jackson, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Brooke Shields, Cher, Eartha Kitt, Faith Daniels, Ethel Waters and many others. Consider all the delayed-gratification in that list.
I started the first home for unwed mothers in the state which had a capacity for fifteen young women. In considering the name for the home I suggested the name Clay Home. It honored the former owner and depicted the fact the young women who lived there were clay in the Potter’s hand.
Recently I met a young mother who identified herself as having been a resident of the home. She said her son, born while she was living in the home, was just entering college on an athletic scholarship. She gave him the name of the home, Clay. Her gratification in giving him birth was evident by the pride shown in talking about it. He was one of many given birth as a result of our ministry.
The other thing evidencing my support of pro-life is that I started the first abortion clinic in the area where young women considering an abortion could receive pro-life counsel. Since then several hundred young women have changed their opinion and given life to their children.
Concern for young women faced with a choice of life or death should be expressed by prayers and support of pro-life individuals. The decision of the young woman is a decision affecting two lives, hers and that of the child.
