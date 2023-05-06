This is not an endorsement or a failure to endorse. I am not in the endorsement business — yet. It is a defense, not necessarily of former President Trump, but of his supporters. Trump haters have virtually exhausted their vitriolic diatribes related to him. So, they are turning on those closest to him, his supporters.
One prognosticator referred to them as “white Christian nationalists.” Now, lets analyze that.
“White” that sounds racist. I know because I heard a person referred to as “Black” say that was racist. What are Trump supporters who are black going to do? They have a voice.
“Christian” all of a sudden millions of Americans are referred to by a title considered derogatory: Christian. Christians are thus put on the list of the unwashed.
Finally, the coup de grace, the dirty word, nationalist. You know, like people who love America. They are the treasonous even though they haven’t burned any cities or looted any shops.
Still resonating is Hillary’s mortal blow, irredeemable deplorables. Shame.
One brilliant pundit said supporters of Trump will always support him because of his politics. (Big gasp.) Imagine supporting a person because of what he believes. So that is where the title “Cool Joe” came from. Cool is the qualifying characteristic, not political policy.
How are those depicted negatively to respond? First put away your Thesaurus and stop looking for retaliatory zingers. Respondent criticism will only ratchet up the venom. Above all, Christians who support Trump are supposed to be above such treatment of opponents. People of faith are instructed to pray for them. Their leader, Jesus, capped the practice from a cross surrounded by hostile antagonists. He prayed, “Father forgive them....” Dare we not.
A number of poles identify Christians as the most hated people on earth. Surprise! Look around and you will see a lot of evidence supporting that conclusion.
The Lord told His followers that if the world hate them they should not be surprised because they first hated Him. Obviously the crowd of jeering assailants hated Him then and no less today. Accept it as a compliment to be so identified with Him.
After the resurrection His followers were hauled before the court and warned not to continuing to insist He was resurrected. To enforce the warning they were beaten. They went out rejoicing they were counted worthy to suffer for Him.
How nationalists who are not believers are to respond is another issue. If the response advocated by Jesus is the best for one it is the best for all. We have tried a lot of other things that have not worked, how about following the blueprint of those early followers.
All of this leaves open responsible response. It does not mandate being mute. A lot of intellectual response is needed.
Someone who proposes to make us stronger on the international stage, close the border, make the world a safer place, make our streets safe, stabilize the economy, and rebuild our military is deserving of the prayers of all.
While you are praying pray for America apart from political parties. A casual look around will give you reasons to pray. A comeback without divine intervention simply is not possible. With it remarkable things can be achieved.
Let’s do our part. Our God knows resurrections. His part can renew our divided land.
