America is a nation governed by two constitutions.
One is the Constitution of the United States of America.
The second is a constitution consisting of current concepts in America. It is not really a constitution, but all of its components combined have the effect of a constitution. It is a faux constitution.
A constitution is a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or organization is governed.
The first, our national Constitution, provides for three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judiciary.
The second, the bogus constitution, allows for four branches of government: the executive, the legislative, the judiciary, and the bureaucratic.
Members of the first three branches are elected. Members of the fourth are not elected, but rather appointed.
Actions of the first three branches are official. Actions of the fourth are also official.
To circumvent the authority of the first three branches, the decrees of the fourth are often employed.
The “Bureaucracy” is composed of agencies such as, but not exclusively:
the departments of Energy, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, and Labor. The intelligence community alone consists of the FBI and CIA plus 15 other agencies. Add to this list the numerous commissions and boards and a plethora of governing bodies emerges.
One reason a newly elected president is slow to get policies approved, and in place is the members of these bodies often need to be replaced by individuals sympathetic to the wishes of the new president. That is in part what is meant by draining the swamp. Every president has done it, President Trump is the first to give the process such a name.
The first constitution was adopted September 17, 1787. The second constitution was never adopted, it simply emerged and evolved beginning in the 1960s. The emergence involved taking some of the authority that had long been help by the first three branches and unofficially relocating them within the bureaucracy. The intent was good and would have been of long term benefit had it not been overly extended. Thus, government was transformed. New crimes were defined and new agencies established to control them. These new crimes were defined in areas such as, but not exclusively, sexuality, employment, economics, commerce, religion, race, the right to life, education, finance, and political affairs. With each new crime came a new agency, and with each new agency the bureaucracy expanded and established new regulations which became tantamount to new laws. Many became controlling factors established by non-elected members of governing agencies and boards, that is the fourth branch of government. The power of the ballot box was circumvented by bureaucrats, not subject to the wishes of the public who impose their will without fear of repercussions.
There are individuals and groups who have prospered from this second constitution as well as those who resent and resist it. Hence, the dividing line in general follows the party lines with some beneficial exceptions. The Democratic Party has benefited most.
The second constitution has many proponents and beneficiaries. Its original intent was admirable. Civil rights was its initial constructive intent. However, the principle used in achieving it has been employed in such a way as to be the new ideology regarding various movements.
The farther we get from the original intent of the Constitution of America, the nearer we are to a different form of government patterned after the second constitution.
Does that help focus on why we need to pray for America?