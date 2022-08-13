As Karl Marx did in Russia, there are those who seek to divide us and turn us against one another. Thus, civil war resulted in Russia and the overthrow of the government followed. The same thing is desired for America. Chilling thought, isn’t it?
The schism has begun. The one thing bonding us together is our Constitution, written in 1787 and ratified in 1788. Unfortunately there is a rising generation or two of young adults who have no idea what the Constitution is or of what value it is.
Three delegates refused to sign the Constitution: George Mason, Edmund Randolph, and Elbridge Gerry.
A further cultural adhesive is the Bill of Rights enacted in 1791. They came to be under the influence of another bond, Christianity.
Lore has it that James Madison and John Leland, a Baptist minister, were set to oppose each other in an election. Leland opposed the Constitution, saying it did not guarantee religious freedom. Leland did not want to run, so he met with Madison at the corner of what is now known a Leland and Madison Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. Leland agreed not to run and agreed to support the signing of the Constitution if Madison would propose a series of rights to be added to the Constitution. Such rights were thought to be essential for the ratification of the Constitution. Their agreement was fundamental to the adoption of the Constitution.
Madison won the election and true to his word proposed the amendments to the Constitution. One of the initial acts of Congress was to approve the First Amendment which guaranteed religious freedom.
An extremely abbreviated list of the Amendments follows. Scan it with gratitude for what they guarantee.
First Amendment: The right of freedom of press, the right to protest, and the right to attend the church of choice without government interference.
Second Amendment: Gives the right to own and bear arms.
Third Amendment: Prevents the government from forceful housing military personnel in homes, or to take over private homes.
Fourth Amendment: Prevents the government from conducting “unreasonable search and seizures” of private property.
Fifth Amendment: Protects people accused of crimes. Serious charges are subject to a grand jury review. No person can be tried twice for the same crime.
Sixth Amendment: Gives persons accused of a crime the right to a speedy trial by an impartial jury.
Seventh Amendment: Requires a jury trial in Federal civil cases.
Eighth Amendment: Forbids excessive bail, fines and cruel and unusual punishment.
Ninth Amendment: The rights listed in the Constitution do not limit others unlisted.
Tenth Amendment: The Federal government only has the rights and power noted in the Constitution. All other rights belong to the states or the citizens.
What amazing foresight the founders had to fashion such a government. How blessed we are!
This synopsis of the Amendments doesn’t do them justice, but may they inspire gratitude.
To have a right and not exercise it is little better than not having it. Consider for example the right of freedom of religion, the right to attend the church of your choice. Are you using it or neglecting it?
Imagine what the persons in China meeting covertly in home churches would give for that right. In contrast with our freedom they are hunted and persecuted. Yet, the church is growing.
Our predecessors realized the importance of public worship and acted to preserve it. May we increasingly realize its importance and exercise it.
