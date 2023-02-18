Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, founded in 1867 by former slaves, still stands a tribute to a man who devoted his life to preaching the gospel, John Jasper.
One of Jasper’s contemporaries, William E. Hatcher, a fellow slave wrote his biography. While a young man Jasper’s wife was “sold south,” and Jasper was “leased” to a tobacco factory in Richmond. Faced with such heartbreak, Jasper became bitter and, in his grief, had rejected God.
Then, at age 27, he realized God had not rejected him. “The darkness of death was in my soul that morning,” Hatcher quoted Jasper as saying. “My sins was piled on me like mountains. … I flung up to heaven a cry for mercy. Fore I knowed it the light broke. I was light as a feather. My feet was on the mountain; salvation rolled like a flood through my soul. A shouting meeting soon broke out on the factory floor.
When factory owner Sam Hargrove heard the commotion, he asked to see Jasper in his office. Jasper told Hargrove what had happened to him. Hargrove got up from his desk to shake hands with Jasper. No white man had ever shaken Jasper’s hand before that day, Hatcher wrote. “John, I wish you mighty well,” Hargrove told him. “Your Savior is mine, and we are brothers in the Lord.”
Then Hargrove told Jasper to go back to the rest of the floors of the factory and to the shipping dock and tell them what happened.
“You needn’t work anymore today,” a weeping Hargrove told Jasper. “I’m giving you a holiday. … Go everywhere you want and tell the good news.”
Years later, Jasper credited Hargrove, his former master, with helping to get him started in ministry.
Hargrove allowed Jasper time away from the factory because he realized that his Christian brother had an unusual God-given gift.
During the era before the war, many of the plantations in Virginia had preachers, both white and Black, come for one and sometimes several days of preaching each year. It was under the umbrella of having one large funeral for all those on the plantation who had died the previous year. In reality it was more like a camp meeting with the larger community invited.
Jasper began to be invited to preach at these events. He soon began to be recognized for his giftedness in the pulpit. It was also during this time that another slave taught him to read and write so he could study the Bible.
Following the Civil War, at age 55, Jasper became the founding pastor of the Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church, which began meeting in an old horse barn in 1867. On any given Sunday, a large portion of those gathered were white residents of Richmond.
Jasper preached a sermon in 1878 that he became famous for titled, “Da Sun do Move.” He preached with such passion and eloquence that it began to be requested near and far, including once by the Virginia General Assembly. Jasper preached that sermon no less than 250 times across America in the final years of his life. In the process, he became one of the most noted preachers of any race in America of the era.
Jasper contributed to race relations because no one, Black or white, literate or illiterate, could deny that the grace of God had transformed this former slave so that men of all races would hear the gospel. The gospel still serves to unite people of all races.
(Extracts from an account by Charles Jones, “The Christian Index.”)
