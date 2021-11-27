With Thanksgiving in our rearview mirror there is still much for which to perpetually give thanks. Consider this example of thankfulness in a dark era in ancient Israel.
“When I heard, my body trembled; My lips quivered at the voice; Rottenness entered my bones; And I trembled in myself, That I might rest in the day of trouble. When he comes up to the people, He will invade them with his troops.
Though the fig tree may not blossom, Nor fruit be on the vines; Though the labor of the olive may fail, And the fields yield no food; Though the flock may be cut off from the fold, And there be no herd in the stalls—
Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation.
The Lord God is my strength; He will make my feet like deer’s feet, And He will make me walk on my high hills.” (Habakkuk 3: 16, 17)
Here is a little exercise.
Read those last three line again and think about them a moment.
Realize they follow the conditions defined in the first six lines and reflect on the dire conditions forthcoming as described in those six lines. Those tragic conditions are about to be brought on by the immediate Babylonian invasion and destruction.
Things were bad, very bad when the last three lines were written.
Together they form an example of giving thanks in bad times. It is easy to give thanks in good times. But bad times?
Like Habakkuk we need to learn times and things are not always good, BUT
God is always good and deserving of our praise.
Fire is always hot, water is always wet, and God is always good. They can’t be any other way. It is their nature.
The original Thanksgiving as celebrated by the Pilgrims and Native Americans was born out of hardship. It had two objectives: a time to thank the Lord for His blessings and a time of reconciliation of cultures.
Like the original celebrants we need to learn to comply with this directive.
“ Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (I Thessalonians 5: 16 — 18)
Shakespeare is credited with having said:
“O Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.”
Some people grumble because roses have thorns, others are thankful thorns have roses. Which are you?
How many grateful people do you know? How many people know you to be a grateful person. Be the change you would like to see in our culture by becoming a more grateful person.
“Oh, give thanks to the LORD! Call upon His name;
Make known His deeds among the peoples!” (I Chronicles 16: 8)
Thanksgiving is a holiday that is purely American. It is good that we have one day dedicated to giving thanks. It would be better if we had 365 days of thanksgiving. Not only should we thank God for the blessings we have. Thank Him also for the many bad things we don’t have. Now,
“Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise.
Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. For the LORD is good;
His mercy is everlasting, And His truth endures to all generations.”
(Psalm 100: 4, 5)
