In a distant era there was an maximum regarding working manual labor: “Don’t worry about the mules boys, just load the wagon.”
A modern day version of that is, “Don’t worry about the debt guys, just spend the money.”
In an era when a new national administration is hell bent of changing every thing done by a previous administration we have moved from “Make America Great Again” to “We are the World.” Open the borders and produce an inevitable multi-faceted future crisis. Who will pay the enormous expense resulting? Housing, health, crime, and occupational crisis are only a few certain to result. Don’t worry about that, future generations will pull our burdened wagon load.
Whether current leaders have ever read the “Humanist Manifesto” or not, they are following it which states: “We deplore the division of humankind on the basis of nationalistic grounds. We have reached a turning point in human history where the best option is to transcend the limits of national sovereignty and to move toward the building of a world community.” Translated, open the border boys!
Our national debt is rocketing into unlimited heights. There is no way to pay the debt burden placed on future generations. In business when that happens, bankruptcy is an option. When there is bankruptcy debts are forgiven. The debtor is free and the lender takes the loss. Who would take the loss if the national government were bankrupt? Us, the US.
It is simple when ones outcome exceeds their income, then the upkeep becomes the downfall. That is true of nations as well as individuals.
It is such an obvious looming crisis that will result in the bankrupting of America that even those loading the wagon must see it. Seeing it, they must desire it. It is part of their strategy. As in countries that have proposed and enacted such an agenda, it will lead to greater dependance on government and its control. Bingo!
All this is happening to the public which has no control with which to stop it.
The “Manifesto” states for this to happen the public must be distracted by public dissatisfaction and unrest. Sound familiar?
What is a person to do? Being forewarned, it is expedient to do certain things. Start by setting your own house in order. Reduce your debt as much as possible. Regardless of your financial standing, learn to live a simplistic life style.
Get your own personal life in order to spiritually withstand the emotional impact. Become less dependant on physical conditions for your emotional support. Learn to rely on the sure foundation of the Lord for your support.
For those who are religious, and even those who are not, Bible verses about trusting God can offer guidance, perspective, and a sense of peace at a time when you need it most. Bible verses can ease your worry, clear your mind, and help you be better prepared for the days ahead. I have personally faced my own potential death up close lately and found this to be true.
It may take time to make the mental transformation from the material to the spiritual, but it is worth it. Personal prayer, joining a Bible study group, and listening to inspirational material can help.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3: 5, 6)
