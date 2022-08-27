There are a lot of good people of all races who are democrats, a lot. I have whole heartedly supported a number of them for office. I consider a number of them as good friends, very good friends.
With that disclaimer stated, I move to another. I don’t like a lot about former President Trump, repeat, a lot. His personality is abrasive. On a temperament test he would score the lowest possible. His last days in office were a debacle. Those are starters.
Now to the primary thesis of this column. We have a lot of problems in our beloved land. If Trump is the republican candidate for president, I will hold my nose and vote for him. Why, with all the charges being levied against him, would I? One of the charges being chorused by the National Democratic Party and Never Trumpers is he is destroying our Republic.
There is a long practiced political ploy which is: “Accuse your opponent of doing what you are doing with the hope that ploy will divert the public’s attention form the fact that is the very thing you are doing.”
The mantra in the news is Trump is destroying our republic. An oligarchy is a small number of people that controls a county. Often they consist of unelected persons. Frequently they are elected under a different title. Which party is operating more like an oligarchy than a republic? The winner is (drum roll) the National Democratic Party.
Consider the raid at Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents acting like the Gestapo agents is exhibit A. Sure they had a “search warrant,” but they acted as though dealing with an alien force. If they had an inside informant who told them where the alleged improper documents were why didn’t they simply go to the locations and get them? Putting out the staff and Trump’s attorneys is a bit much. Even going through the house including the former First Lady’s clothes closet is an over kill.
George Soros, with a fortune of an estimated 25 billion dollars, has funded the election of law enforcement agents all across America. They favor the accused and charge the victims. This has given rise to unchecked lawlessness like seldom seen. This is divisive.
Oligarchies survive by dividing the people. The fact that tactic is being employed is obvious. An ancient adage notes: “A house divided cannot stand.” Is America divided? What is it that is dividing America?
Without personal respect for the rights of others, even laws are not sufficient for harmony. John Locke, British physician and philosopher,9 (1632-1704) argued “the beginning of politic society depends upon the consent of individuals, to join into, and make one society. Some rights of individuals must be forfeited for there to be group rights and in order to coexist in unity.”
“My rights” is the demand of the hour, with emphasis on “MY.” We are increasingly insistent of personal rights, which when they become excessive is selfishness at the core.
The National Democratic Party is giving away billions of dollars to buy favor with one class of people while garnering the disfavor of another. That is divisive. It further sets us up for socialism. Once the public gets setup expecting goodies and they are taken away comes the cry, “They are my rights.”
The fact you have the right to do a thing does not mean it is the right thing to do.
Where do we go from here? Admittedly it is a long way to go in the right direction to reverse adverse trends and restore order.
It will take more than prayer to right the old ship of state, but nothing more important than prayer. It is your right, exercise it.
