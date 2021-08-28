It has just been my good fortune to have celebrated my 90th birthday. My family gave me a special party with family and a very few friends only. It was a joy. The Vinings Bank gave me a large, very large, party. It was a delightful event gathering with nearly 200 friends old and new who have enriched my life.
If asked how old I am, I might very well respond I am young at heart, but considerably older at other points and joints.
If asked how I am doing I might respond “Diminished.” A simpler and more accurate would be “Blessed.” Having hoovered a death’s door for several days three years ago, I am indeed blessed to have these bonus years.. In nursing some of my discomforts recently I asked myself, who do you think you are that you should have no health problems. We all have them.
Samuel Ullman gave us this insight into ageing. “You are as young as your faith, as old as your doubt; as young as your self-confidence, as old as your fear, as young as your hope, as old as your despair.” Read it again.
General Douglas MacArthur wisely wrote, “Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up interest wrinkles the soul. . . . In the central place of every heart there is a recording chamber. So long as it receives messages of beauty, hope, cheer and courage, so long are you young. When your heart is covered with the snows of pessimism and the ice of cynicism, then, and then only, have you grown old. And then, indeed as the ballad says, you just fade away.” Through the years I have been blessed to compile a lot of information. Out of gratitude I am sharing it with persons who are interested in it on my website;
There are 500 articles on it now and the following will be added immediately.
About 1,000 former “Marietta Daily Journal” columns on social and cultural topics.
Nearly 1,000 sermon manuscripts on various text and topics will also be included.
Additionally approximately 300 other sermon manuscripts on text by books of the New Testament will be added. Material from my Facebook will also be achieved along with this material. There is and will be a search window. My Facebook now has been changed from the present 5,000 member list to an open account for as many as would like to join them. There is a daily post added.
This is my lifetime gift to the many who have supported me through about 56 years as a Georgian. Thank you.
I thank God for shielding me and bringing me this far. His biggest gift to me has been and is my beloved extended family, especially the matriarch, my beloved mentor, disciplinarian, counselor, pastor, and wife.
It is humbling to have so many dear people say such nice undeserved things. I consider myself well blessed.
I want to use this column to share that I have just expanded my list of health challenges. I have been diagnosed as having Essential Tremors. They have some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s, but are not Parkinson’s. One symptom they share is tremors. I don’t know why they are called Essential Tremors in that I could do without them.
If this is my lot I want to live it in such a way as to please my Lord.
