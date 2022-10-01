More is better, but more is never good enough. Our society has an insatiable appetite for more “stuff” in a search for fulfillment. It is a search with no end.
World War II was fought to end all wars. The admirable desire was for no future generation to have to go to war. A better life was promised.
Other wars came and went and with each there was an admirable desire for a better life. Parents wanted to provide for their children so they would not have to go through what they did. Therefore, they gave their children things and privileges they never had.
In their quest for gratification they sought and bought more of better things. Unfortunately the admirable ideal has failed and is failing.
In that never-ending quest they neglected the one thing needed most. The search actually served to draw attention from the one thing omitted from their equation for gratification and fulfillment.
Pause and consider, maybe not in your sphere, but in society in general is there a sense of restlessness and emptiness? Even a casual observer can’t help but answer there is. Further efforts to fill the void in lives has led to the proliferation of drug abuse, excessive engagement in entertainment, sports, especially youth sports, addiction to technology as an answer to a cold emptiness.
All of this has diverted attention from the missing element. It is a missing factor in many lives and minimized in many more. It is the core value of a code of spiritual/moral/ethical values. What institution, agency, or organization is fanning the flame of this trio in society? How about the home? Of those you know how many are living and advocating them?
Consider, “Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts.”
Applied to our society in general a warning flag regarding a potential national “train wreck” was waved following the ratifying of the US Constitution. John Adams rightly foretold, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
That explains why we have become more ungovernable. If there is not a reverse of the track we are on it will become even more off track.
The freedoms of speech, religion, and the press are degrading and other freedoms are being regulated.
Are the organizations you are associated with addressing the issue constructively? Is your church applying spiritual values to society? Two shortcomings exist at this point. One is the church preoccupied with health, wealth, and prosperity doctrine. The other is the church where the gospel is preached and made applicable to the members, but little is said regarding making it relevant in homes and society.
What is being done to make us a more moral and religious people? The moral drift must first be stopped and then reversed. Such an effort can expect to experience resistance. That is all the more reason it is needed.
Martin Luther is credited with having said, “If I profess, with the loudest voice and the clearest exposition, every portion of the truth of God except precisely that little point which the world and the devil are at that moment attacking, I am not confessing Christ, however boldly I may be professing Christianity. Where the battle rages the loyalty of the soldier is proved; and to be steady on all the battle-field besides is mere flight and disgrace to him if he flinches at that one point.”
