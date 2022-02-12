America is celebrating the annual festival of love called Valentine’s Day.
In an age when love is best defined by several Greek words translated love it appears we have forgotten some of the Greek word meanings.
Eros is the Greek word means physical attraction between two people. Our English word “erotic” is derived from it. In Greek mythology Eros was the equivalent of the Roman Cupid the son of Aphrodite, the god of love. In psychiatry it relates to libido. It was a term used for sexual involvement.
Philos, brotherly love or friendship, has been devalued. It is just enjoyable fellowship between persons apart from sex.
Agape love is “the ultimate willful act of self-sacrificing for the welfare of someone else.” It is the basis for a good marriage.
We have reached the point where it is inconceivable that brotherly love can exist without sexual involvement. Or, that self-sacrificing love can be expressed without expecting some sexual favor in return.
In 496 AD Pope Gelasius named February 14 Valentine’s Day and it remains a day devoted to expressing love for others.
Karl Menninger, co-founder of the Menninger Clinic, one of the modern era’s most outstanding psychiatrist remarked, “Love is the medicine for the sickness of the world.”
Love is a verb, an action word. Christ instructed His followers to love. An emotion can’t be commanded. Action can be and was. It is something you do.
I had a cousin, Sam, who dated a girl for seven years. One day when they were sitting in the swing she worked up the nerve and asked, “Sam, do you love me?” “Yep,” he responded without even a glance. She pressed, “Do you really love me?” “Sure do.” “Then Sam, if you love me do something about it. Let’s get married.” They never did.
He had what in Latin is called lūdus meaning “game” or “play,” which fits with the type of love it refers to. Ludus is playful, noncommittal love. When it comes to ludus, a person is not looking for a committed relationship. People who are after ludus are just looking to have fun with a companion. Both parties bring things that would benefit the relationship, but one or both are not interested in commitment.
The poet Edwin Markhan wrote many renown poems. This was his favorite.
“He drew a circle and shut me out.
Heretic, rebel, thing of flout.
Love and I had a will to win.
We drew a circle and took him in.”
Do you need to draw a bigger circle? I have to increase mine daily. It is a challenge to draw a circle enclosing someone you instinctively would like to pray for with a baseball bat. Those are the moments given us to prove our agape.
Many people in a marriage are silently screaming for intimacy. To understand the meaning of intimacy, consider this. It means “into-me-see.” To see often means to comprehend. Intimacy means to see in a person the good that is there. It calls for understanding of the person. That calls for agape.
This is a special Valentine’s Day for me. As of today, I have been married to my Valentine for 66 years. I thank the Lord she agreed to be my lifetime self-giving Valentine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.