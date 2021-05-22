Observing what is happening in America one might be inclined to ask, “Don’t they know what they are doing?” Yes, they do. “Well what is it,” comes the next question.
A large school of thought is following a modified strategy for revolution defined by Karl Marx. Marx proposed the division of a society based on class, principally the working class verses the capitalists. Realizing the middle class and our heritage make this unlikely in America they sought other means of dividing our culture and decided on race.
Two examples of some of the extremes proposed to further this end are worth observing. Brandishing the banner of equity, UCLA Law Professor Cheryl Harris advocates suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth and redistributing them along racial lines. Think what that would mean to you personally. But wait, there is more.
Ibram X. Kendi of Boston University advocates the creation of an independent federal Department of Antiracism. Note the word independent, which means not responsible to any branch of elected government. Vested in them would be the power to abolish, nullify, or veto laws at any level. They would have the authority to control the speech of anyone, including elected officials, and ministers, considered inadequately “antiracist.” Think what that means to you.
These are samples of some of the extreme concepts in the pipeline. Imagine what that would mean to political dialogue and even the pulpits of America. There goes five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government. Together, these five guaranteed freedoms make the people of the United States of America the most free in the world.
Radical? Yes, these and other extreme proposals are intended to be. Not only are they intended to be radical, but revolutionary. Here is an earth shaker, there are individuals seated in the chairs of authority in our nation’s capital who espouse kindred concepts. The frightening thing is they have been put there by virtue of being elected by people who want them to represent them.
The Marxist theory of government has been tried in China, Cuba, Cambodia, the Soviet Union, Venezuela and other places and found to be disastrous. At question is are we slow learners?
There are two way of learning a thing. They are, observation and experience. You can learn jumping from the 24th floor of a building is deadly by observing what the result of doing so has always been, or experientially by jumping. Once you jump there is no going back. Elemental, isn’t it! Foundational wisdom says don’t jump unless you desire the inescapable inevitable result. From the hallowed halls of history comes the shout of millions of voices of persons who have either jumped or been pushed off shouting, “Don’t jump.”
At question is are there enough uninformed delusional people who think the result will benefit them.
The Founders of our great Republic have built into the fabric of our government safeguards against such radical transformation. The only way for them to become our new norm would be the violent overthrow of the present form of government by revolution or by voting for incremental transitional steps hoping no one is noticing.
Again, reverberating from the halls of history comes the plea, wake up America.
