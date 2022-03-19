Putin lied to his people in order to gain support for his war against Ukraine. He told them a Nazi regime supported by America was taking over Ukraine and the Ukrainian people wanted to be liberated. He had to liberate them and prevent the Nazis establishing a base on Russia’s door step. He lied and we don’t like liars.
They lied, sure the Russians lied, but they are not the only ones. Remember how the national media warned us for five years about Trump being in an alliance with Russia and both were a threat to our Republic? All that was a lie.
President Obama’s Deputy National Advisor and point man, Ben Rhodes, more recently told The New York Times how he told the lie about the conflict between the moderates and hardliners in Iran in order to get the Iranian deal accomplished. Rhodes admitted he invented this conflict to accomplish the deal.
There was and is no credit given Trump for warning Europe of the danger of dependence on Russian oil. In 2018 Trump warned against dependence on Russia. He went further and boldly criticized members of NATO for not contributing their share. While criticizing NATO he went further and condemned members for paying billions of dollars a year to Russia for oil. That money in part is paying for the war in Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine Germany has said it is their “historical responsibility,” and they have increased their contributions to NATO.
At this point America’s hands are not clean. During the first year of the Biden administration, the US has imported 670,000 barrels per day of dirty Russian crude according to the Energy Information Administrations. That in part is helping fund Russia’s war on Ukraine. In the meantime we are keeping our cleaner oil in the ground, and oil field workers off the pay role.
In the meantime the Ukrainian carnage goes on. Many of the older Ukrainians remember what life was like under the former Russian rule. Their courageous countrymen — and women are doing an incredible job of withstanding the overwhelming Russia onslaught. Their spirit is mirrored in a statement by their President Volodymr Zelenskyy, in his response to the US offer to evacuate him, and he said, “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.”
It will be interesting to see what the follow-up to Zelenskyy’s appeal to Congress will be. Bottom line, he was appealing for the lives of his countrymen and his nation.
The efforts of the socialists (communist) in America to socialize America needs to be seen as to what it leads. Socialism may be embellished so it looks good, but in every country where it started seemingly innocently it has led to poverty and overall decline.
With an awareness that not all who read this column are people of prayer, I ask their pardon, and appeal to those who do pray to do so regarding the Ukrainian war and our own nation’s spiritual and moral condition. In case you don’t know for what to pray, here is a starter:
“Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior....” (I Timothy 2: 1 - 3)
