Americans, like the ancient Druids, Greeks, Romans, and a legion of others have long realized the value of paying tribute to their war dead. It is an acknowledgment of gratitude to those who had died serving their county in defense of what is valued as truth. We call the day “Memorial Day.” The practice sprang up at the end of the un-Civil War. Exactly where and when is disputed. Various communities claim to be the birthplace. Columbus, Georgia, Vicksburg, Mississippi, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina all claim the distinction.

In 1967, President Johnson issued a resolution officially naming Waterloo, New York as the “birthplace of Memorial Day.” Regardless of where it started, it is appropriate that we pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Currently Memorial Day has been diminished in the understanding of many. Many have forgotten the significance of Memorial Day. It is a time when we pause to pay tribute to those who have died in defense of our country. To make that more personal they have given their lives in defense of our freedoms. We owe them a debt we cannot pay. Nevertheless, we should pay them tribute.

We honor those who have gone before by striving to preserve and perpetuate the values and virtues for which they gave of themselves while resisting the vices that opposed them. Dare this generation spare itself by not paying the price to champion the good for which others die.

We were in Israel one year while they celebrated their Memorial Day. We were driving in Tel Aviv when punctually at 11:00 AM a siren sounded. Every person stopped, and all were silent for one minute. Vehicles stopped on all roads and people got out and stood silently at attention. Cars had antenna flags such as we see during football season, only theirs were their national flag.

We were in Natanya that evening as they celebrated with a festival in the town’s center. There was a stage performance, food venders, a super fireworks show and a celebrating mood among the people.

Their indebtedness to their war dead is more current than ours. Daily circumstances make them mindful of the tentative nature of their freedom. Here in America families and immediate friends of persons in the military are caught up in the drama and dread involving their loved ones. Meanwhile the majority of our citizens go right on as though there is no war. In reality we are all indebted to those who have and do serve and preserve our freedom.

Our several wars indicate some strategic difficult days.

It is fitting that our nation should pause to remember the countless sons and daughters who at great sacrifice and many at the greatest sacrifices won and preserved our freedoms.

We owe an enormous debt. In addition to those who have died in defense of freedom consider these numbers:

FRENCH AND INDIAN WAR      2,789

WAR OF 1812                         2,260

REVOLUTIONARY WAR           25,324

CIVIL WAR                          498,334

SPANISH AMERICAN WAR        2,446

WORLD WAR I                     116,710

WORLD WAR II                    407,376

KOREAN WAR                        54,546

VIETNAM WAR                       58,098

PERSIAN GULF WAR                    146

IRAQ WAR                               4,486

AFGHANISTAN WAR                  6,800+

May we commit ourselves to the values for which they died, and live to perpetuate those values.

Rudyard Kipling offered a prayer that needs to be prayed by all “Lord of Host, be with us yet, lest we forget, lest we forget.”

The Rev. Dr. Nelson L. Price is pastor emeritus of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. http://www.nelsonprice.com. His books on Amazon: “The Fifth Gospel,” “Heaven: Earth’s Greatest Mystery,” “Prayer: Closet Power,” “Farewell to Fear,” “The Apostles,” “The Emmanuel Factor,” “Backstage at the Manger” and “The Chronicles of Nicodemus” (a novel).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Note:

We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In