Americans, like the ancient Druids, Greeks, Romans, and a legion of others have long realized the value of paying tribute to their war dead. It is an acknowledgment of gratitude to those who had died serving their county in defense of what is valued as truth. We call the day “Memorial Day.” The practice sprang up at the end of the un-Civil War. Exactly where and when is disputed. Various communities claim to be the birthplace. Columbus, Georgia, Vicksburg, Mississippi, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina all claim the distinction.
In 1967, President Johnson issued a resolution officially naming Waterloo, New York as the “birthplace of Memorial Day.” Regardless of where it started, it is appropriate that we pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Currently Memorial Day has been diminished in the understanding of many. Many have forgotten the significance of Memorial Day. It is a time when we pause to pay tribute to those who have died in defense of our country. To make that more personal they have given their lives in defense of our freedoms. We owe them a debt we cannot pay. Nevertheless, we should pay them tribute.
We honor those who have gone before by striving to preserve and perpetuate the values and virtues for which they gave of themselves while resisting the vices that opposed them. Dare this generation spare itself by not paying the price to champion the good for which others die.
We were in Israel one year while they celebrated their Memorial Day. We were driving in Tel Aviv when punctually at 11:00 AM a siren sounded. Every person stopped, and all were silent for one minute. Vehicles stopped on all roads and people got out and stood silently at attention. Cars had antenna flags such as we see during football season, only theirs were their national flag.
We were in Natanya that evening as they celebrated with a festival in the town’s center. There was a stage performance, food venders, a super fireworks show and a celebrating mood among the people.
Their indebtedness to their war dead is more current than ours. Daily circumstances make them mindful of the tentative nature of their freedom. Here in America families and immediate friends of persons in the military are caught up in the drama and dread involving their loved ones. Meanwhile the majority of our citizens go right on as though there is no war. In reality we are all indebted to those who have and do serve and preserve our freedom.
Our several wars indicate some strategic difficult days.
It is fitting that our nation should pause to remember the countless sons and daughters who at great sacrifice and many at the greatest sacrifices won and preserved our freedoms.
We owe an enormous debt. In addition to those who have died in defense of freedom consider these numbers:
FRENCH AND INDIAN WAR 2,789
WAR OF 1812 2,260
REVOLUTIONARY WAR 25,324
CIVIL WAR 498,334
SPANISH AMERICAN WAR 2,446
WORLD WAR I 116,710
WORLD WAR II 407,376
KOREAN WAR 54,546
VIETNAM WAR 58,098
PERSIAN GULF WAR 146
IRAQ WAR 4,486
AFGHANISTAN WAR 6,800+
May we commit ourselves to the values for which they died, and live to perpetuate those values.
Rudyard Kipling offered a prayer that needs to be prayed by all “Lord of Host, be with us yet, lest we forget, lest we forget.”
