Henny Penny, more commonly known in America as Chicken Little, is a European folk tale with a moral about a chicken who believes that the world is coming to an end. The tag line “The sky is falling!” featured prominently in the story has passed into the English language as a common idiom indicating a hysterical or mistaken belief that disaster is imminent.
It sounds like some people running for office have come forth to support Henny. Consider some forecast giving attention to the sources and dates. They all sound like last night’s news.
The following is shared in light of the green agenda being a very popular point in the 2024 elections. It is to be a dominant issue as an appeal for voter support.
Paul R. Ehrlic, a popular biologist predicted that the oceans will be as dead as Lake Erie in less than a decade. “Redlands Daily Facts,” 1970.
Scientist Predicts a “New Ice age by the 21st Century. Air pollutants may obliterate the sun and cause a new ice age in the first third of the next century....By the next century the consumption of oxygen in consumption processes world-wide, will surpass all of the processes which return oxygen to the atmosphere.”
“The Boston Globe,” 1970.
“However widely the weather varies from place to place and time to time, when meteorologists take an average of temperatures around the globe, they find that the atmosphere has been growing gradually cooler for the past three decades.
The trend shows no indication of reversing. Climatological Cassandras are becoming increasingly apprehensive, for the weather aberrations they are studying may be the harbinger of another ice age.” Time Magazine, 1974
“The world could be as little as 50 or 60 years away from disastrous new ice age, a leading atmospheric scientist predicts. In the next 50 years, the fine dust man constantly puts into the atmosphere by fossil fuel burning could screen out so much sunlight that the average temperature could drop by six degrees. If sustained over several years— five to 10, he estimates – such a temperature decrease could be sufficient to trigger an ice age.” Washington Post, 1971.
Dear Mr. President: We feel obliged to inform you one the results of the scientific conference held here recently.. "The main conclusion of the meeting was that the global deterioration of climate, by order of magnitude larger than hitherto experienced by civilized mankind, is a very real possibility, and indeed may be due very soon. The cooling has natural cause and falls within the rank of processes which produced the last ice age.” Brown University Department of Geological Sciences, 1972.
“A senior U. N. Environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” Associated Press, 1989.
“Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return.” Former Vice President Al Gore 2006.
“The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” Reprehensive Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, 2019.
In traveling Antarctica we visited with some scientists station there. I asked if it is true the ice was melting there. They glanced at each other before one answered. “Yes, the ice on the north west part is melting.” Pausing he continued, “However the normal wind flow carries the moisture resulting toward the southeast point of Antarctica where it is deposited and the ice there is increasing.”
It just depends on whose opinion you want to believe. The opinions quoted above have mostly been proved to be false. Voters need to gain a viable opinion on the subject before they are misled.
