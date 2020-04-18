I just heard one of the most compelling messages of the century. Let me challenge you to listen to it on YouTube. The speaker is Dr. Tony Evans, whose messages are heard on 140 radio stations in 13 countries. He is an African American based in Dallas, Texas.
The title of this 24-minute message is “Divine Disruption.”
He addresses the God component in what is happening in the world. It isn’t a typical glossed-over homily. Neither is it an emotional diatribe. It is a heart-to–heart talk delivered in conversational tones while seated in front of an open fire in his home.
On YouTube it has been viewed by 27,000 approving viewers and 584 disapproving. The ratio of those who respond to my recommendation to read is likely to be proportionate. Not all are going to like it. Some will be angered by it. All will be impacted by it.
His premise is based on the premiss that behind all that is visible and physical is that which is invisible and spiritual. Applied, this means behind the visible and physical COVID-19 there is the invisible and spiritual. That gives away his thesis that God is behind COVID-19.
His actions are not that of a capricious God heartlessly imposing punishment, but a loving God trying to teach us the difference in right and wrong.
This raises the question of if God is intrinsically involved in our global chaos, why? What circumstances led to His involvement? II Chronicles 15:5 is used to compare our circumstance with that of ancient Israel. Therein it is said, “And in those times there was no peace ... but great turmoil was on all the inhabitants of the lands.” Then follows this heavy verse, “God troubled them with every adversity” (Vs. 6).
Three factors existed among the people that necessitated His involvement. Evans noted them in II Chronicles 15 as being: “For a long time Israel has been without the true God, without a teaching priest, and without law ... ”
First, there was no true God. Not every god is God. Every person has a god. Its existence is idolatry and not the true God. Gods vary, such as a person, place or thing, but whatever it is their god has taken the place of the true God. They denied the true God, creating a vacuum, and chaos filled it.
Second, there were no teaching ministers. There were good speakers, articulate and absorbing, but not teachers of God’s standards. They sought to placate the people. There was no “Thus saith the Lord.”
Third, there was no law, no spiritual guidelines. There was too much “This is what I believe.” Hence, “Thus saith me.”
We talk about when and how our chaos will be resolved. The visible and physical aspect will be a cure and vaccine. The invisible and spiritual will be involved if we respond as they:
“... when in their trouble they turned to the Lord God of Israel, and sought Him, He was found by them.”
If Evans is right we are not going to get out of this without a spiritual renewal. Listening to him develop these points will enable a fuller understanding of our divine disruption and what can be done about it. This message will be 24 minutes of helpful understanding.
