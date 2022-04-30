Consider this statement from the web site “Reason to Believe.” “Astronomers have learned that the universe had a beginning. This means that it must have a cause, and that this cause exists outside the universe itself. To put it another way, a transcending normal or physical cause brought the universe into existence. (For many people, this knowledge provides evidence for God’s existence.) If the transcendent cause is taken to be the Intelligent Designer, then the Designer must reside beyond the universe and must be powerful enough to cause the universe (Genesis 1:1). Many astronomers also believe that time began when our universe began, suggesting that the Intelligent Designer must operate outside the confines of time.” In the Greek text of John 1: 1 agreement is stated: “Before time began to begin God was....”
This designer is God. This great Designer has chosen to stay in touch with the crowning object of His creation, mankind. Though in touch with humanity, He is out of sight. His creation defines Him.
It is unfortunate that scientific knowledge had not advanced to the present stage confirming creation when well intended school boards excluded the concept of creation from schools. Doing so virtually excluded God from education.
I spoke to a large group of scientists recently who have faith in God and creation. It was Christmas and one topic related to the star of Bethlehem. The first person who talked with me after the talk supporting the concept was an astrophysicist. Critics often state as a fact all scientists believe in evolution. Not!
At about the same time school doors were closed to intelligent design they were opened to the concept of existentialism. It crossed the Atlantic where it was initiated in Europe as early as the 40s. It advocates the concept that truth is relative, there are no absolutes. It justifies everyone doing their own thing. It means whatever a person thinks is what is right.
Ask the person who does not believe in absolutes if he is absolutely sure. If the answer is yes that is an absolute, so absolutes do exist.
An outgrowth of the concept has changed our society. For example, in some school systems, if a biological male identifies himself as a female, schools must allow the person to compete in sports as a female and share their dressing rooms. Non-athletes can share the restrooms of those that they believes they are.
Another concept that has emerged from existentialism is Critical Race Theory which divides people into two classes dependent on skin color: oppressors and the oppressed. Some school systems agree and include it in their curriculum. The AP style manual says the race of a Black person must be spelled with a capital letter, but not so with a white person.
Existential thought was not known by that name, but the philosophy isn’t new. In about 300 years of the darkest eras in ancient Israel it was said, “In those days there was no king in Israel; everyone did what was right in his own eyes.” (Judges 17: 6)
Hopefully America can wake up and not evolve into such a society. It didn’t work in ancient Israel, and it won’t work now. The concept is the vortex to a sick society and sick societies sooner or later die.
Did you ever hear of the Nabateans, the Mamelukes, Hyksos, or Anasazi? They were all once great societies. The Nabateans controlled the territory from India to Spain. Yet, they are little known today.
Societies do die. America will die, BUT it doesn’t have to happen now.
