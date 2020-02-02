The drama queen and her fawning fiefdom of toadies have led in the impeachment of a president without any crimes being brought against him. She did her best Cruella de Vil impression, revealing her motive, “He’s been impeached forever.” She is all heart.
In case there was any doubt, Rep. Al Green defined the reason more clearly: “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”
Stop the madness! All this on must-see-TV.
President Trump is a controversial person who brings a lot of discredit on himself. Some is embarrassing, perplexing and mortifying. Many people find some of his conduct distasteful and unbecoming of a president. Yet the policies he advocates when compared to the options make it tolerable, sufferable, even appreciated. However, there is no confirmed crime.
His conduct mirrors much of America. Many condemn him for the very things they do.
While longing for his personal reformation, we might get the mote, one the size of a 2x4 that is, out of our own eye. That means to clean up our own act. If the command of “let him who is without sin cast the first stone” were applied, the thud of a lot of rocks dropping would be heard.
The question is asked: When will all this stop? The answer: only when President Trump is spoken of in the past tense. The ego of his detractors is at stake. They can’t quit now or it will appear they were wrong all along.
What is missing in all this? The same thing that is anemic in our society, civility. This is not restricted to just one political party. For that matter, it is not limited to politics.
Do a biopsy of the word “civility” and think when you last saw it being practiced. All of the following are a part of civility.
Comity: mutual courtesy.
Propriety: complying with established standards of good or proper behavior or manners.
Decorum: correctness of behavior, speech or dress.
Affability: easy to approach and to talk to; friendly; cordial; warmly polite.
Amenity: the quality of being pleasant in disposition.
Respect: esteem for or a sense of the worth or excellence of a person.
Courtesy: a courteous, respectful or considerate act or expression.
In considering how others grade on that test, consider yourself.
In previous generations people of different perspectives on an issue could heatedly debate in the proper setting, and then go out and have a cup of tea together. An example of this is found among the jurists on the Supreme Court. Some of them who are rarely on the same side of an issue are close friends. They know how to disagree without being disagreeable. They proved people can disagree passionately about politics and still respect and care for each other as friends. He was the Supreme Court’s most outspoken conservative; she is its most outspoken liberal. Their mutual respect and affection for each other was obviously genuine. They and their families spent New Year’s Eve together for years.
This TV comedy of errors will soon be over. What remains to be seen is if “We the People” can return to practicing civility among the populace.
Here is a thought. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” That is appropriately called the Golden Rule.