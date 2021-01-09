Grief!
That explains my reaction to the aftermath of the election. What happened in our capitol building is a travesty. Our president’s delay in calling for calm and peace is most regrettable. Regardless of how we feel about the outcome of the election, Wednesday’s reaction to it in Washington is reprehensible.
It is a sad day.
Conspiracy theories began to emerge almost immediately. One was the rioters were not truly Trump supporters. They were paid interlopers inciting riot. If so, they did a remarkable job because of the number of people involved. Even if there were Trump haters leading the protest, the overwhelming number had to be Trump supporters who could have refused to engage in this blameworthy act. Bottom line, they disgraced themselves and their cause. They would have forcefully criticized opposing parties had they been the ones engaging in this opprobrious action.
Candidly, the stage was set for either side to have engaged in protest. If attempts to reverse the election and reinstate Trump had succeeded, there were major movements ready to plunge our nation into turmoil. Regardless of the outcome of the election, the outcome of the response was predictable. There were going to be riots. The divisiveness in our nation and the degree of bitterness and hate made us ripe for riots.
This is a sad conclusion, America has lost its soul.
Though the riots were predictable, what comes next is unpredictable. Concede that the options are few, maybe only two. One, anarchy in whatever form it may be, or a spiritual awakening. Both are extreme. There have been three times America hovered on the cusp of anarchy. Once the president called out the militia to resolve the conflict. With the resolving of the conflict, revival ensued.
There have been times of commonplace anti-revival. Presently the country has never been more secular and anti-God. What is happening is a natural inevitably. I know that putting a spiritual spin on this dilemma is considered impractical by many. Considering the alternative makes it appealing. It is a wonderful option to anarchy.
At a time of great apostasy in ancient Israel, God offered them an alternative that is still applicable today. It is:
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (II Chronicles 7: 14)
The sequential steps are, one, to humble ourselves. We have been trying to make it without God and this grief has come upon a prideful population.
Next, pray. It is time God hear from people He hasn’t heard from in a long. This is my appeal for prayer.
To seek God’s face means to look for His will. There is a lot we don’t know to do, but there is a lot that hasn’t been acted upon that we do know we should do. Doing what we know to do is a starting point.
Here is a biggie that will be resented and resisted, “turn from their wicked ways.” They need not be delineated on here. They are well known and prominently practices.
So, you are but one. Every great movement has begun with one and spread. Whether it spreads or not it is a viable thing to do.
Again consider the alternatives: anarchy or revival. Sounds and seems unreal, but that is where we are. Where do you stand?
