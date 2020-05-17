A ship sailed into the port of ancient Venice. There were a number of sick passengers on board. The citizens were concerned their ailment might be contagious so they required them to be put in isolation for 40 days. In Italian this isolation was called being “quarantined,” meaning 40 days of isolation. The number of days was not settled on the basis of science, but because that was how long Jesus was isolated in the wilderness.
Today our isolation is called being sheltered in place, and it lasts indefinitely.
How do we physically, mentally, and emotionally deal this quarantine? We can learn from those who in the past have suffered extended isolation. One such person was involuntarily sheltered in place for two years in a very inhospitable environment facing an uncertain future. The one thing he could do was to write. His writing reveals his state of mind. What would you write in those circumstances. Would it be a morose diatribe or a poor little ol’ me epistle?
Consider these his writings:
He appealed to them to “fulfill my joy, by being like minded.” “Joy!” Was he delusional? He encouraged his readers to follow these attitudinal steps.
Step one: “Each of you should be concerned not only about your own interests, but about the interests of others as well.”
Get your mind off yourself, and yourself off your mind.
Step two: “Do everything without grumbling or arguing.”
Resolve to avoid negative speech, especially arguing. When you sense it is coming, stop it before it festers.
Step three: “let us live up to the standard that we have already attained.”
Reflect on the highest standards you have ever held yourself to and recommit to them.
Step four: “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I say rejoice.” Rejoice? Yes.
Now we get down to the basic nitty and fundamental gritty.
Step five: “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God.”
Incorporate prayer in your daily routine. Instead of majoring on what you don’t have, express thanks for what you do have, regardless of how meager. Accentuate the positive.
If you do that, then .... “the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” This means you will be amazed at how it helps.
You are much better off with peace as a sentinel guarding your heart and mind against adversarial thoughts.
By now even those with a minimal knowledge of the Bible know the person who wrote those words was the Apostle Paul. Lest any one get the false impression he was writing under the most favorable of circumstances, he was not. He was in a Roman dungeon called a cell. To further complicate his circumstances, he was chained between two hostile Roman guards.
Now consider your attitude measured by the standard of his attitude. It sustained him and it will you.
The result of his conduct and conversation was so influential that many who came in contact with him went forth to put out the altar fires in the temple of the goddess Diana, and light the gospel torch in the palaces of Caesar.
Seriously consider taking his advice regard your attitude and note how uplifting it is for you and those around you.
(These quotes are from Philippians 2: 4, 14; 3:17; 4:4, 6,7 & 8)