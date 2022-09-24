This is the hour for an all hands of deck alert. There is a theft going on and the thing being stolen is a generation of youth. Who is teaching the youth in your sphere of influence ethics and morals now? The role has by and large been outsourced by most households. Don’t assume your youth believe what you believe, that they are catching it by osmosis.
They are walking around with an X-rated theater in their pockets called a cell phone. A prominent now showing feature is called TicTok. It is a Chinese internet device designed to corrupt young minds and it is working.
They are being influenced to be nonbinary. That is, there really aren’t two genders, there are 100. Some are not opting to be a male or a female, but a wolf, or table, or some other animal or inanimate object. They don’t know who or what they are.
America was given birth by people who were by no means all Christians, but they believed Bible principles. Youth are being taught the Fathers of our country are nothing but an outdated crusty bunch of old white guys. In reality they gave us a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy, and it has served our society well.
Our country became a country in 1776. Thank God for the abolition of the damnable practice of slavery. That was a commendable act, but the founding of America was more than that.
The Bible? It is a dusty totally irrelevant outdated obsolete old book. That is what they are being taught on social media, in entertainment, and schools. Who is teaching them it is the divinely inspired, supernaturally authored word of God? And, oh yes, there is a God, and you are not Him. Who is teaching them not only does He exist, but that He loves them. Unfortunately all too few churches are addressing these issues and affording appealing insight regarding them. Many churches have become materialistic. Some are doing a good job of teaching the Word, but not using it to address relevant issues with which families and youth are dealing. For these churches the Word is real, but not relevant.
Who is teaching the youth they are more than cute, clever, and colorful little darlings with no boundaries, but like all of us they are sinners who need to repent and trust in the Savior, and who is teaching them who the savior is? We all need mercy and forgiveness.
The Bible teaches the church is to go into all the world, but many have let the world come into the church.
Youth are being reared in a God free society. God is not allowed in schools, political gatherings, or most clubs.
The further people move away from these standard values the more insecure unstable, confused, hostile, and violent they become.
If a parent has allowed their child to drift into the sewer of societal deterioration and now wants to try to rescue their child they have a big challenge on their hands. Children not having been taught respect for authority and obedience to a set of standards are likely to feel depressed by out of sync parents.
All this is being compounded by millions of illegal aliens coming into our country. They don’t know our mores, culture, ethics, civics, laws, politics or religion. Au contraire, they are bringing the ones they are fleeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.