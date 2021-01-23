Where do we go from here? The primary crescendo of hate began with the outcome of the presidential election in 2016. It then festered as bitterness toward one person. It has since grown to grip our entire culture.
The scary point in this is the way every revolution and degradation in the world has started. Do we have the morality and fortitude to stop it? The answer to that determines where we go from here. Are our institutions viable and resolute enough to foster a return to civility such as we once enjoyed? Pray that the answer to that is a hearty yes.
I ask the question regarding institutions because they are the voices that reach the masses.
In speaking of revolution Vladimir Lenin spoke of controlling two institutions. He said for a revolution to succeed it must take the high grounds of education and entertainment. Make your own assessment of these two areas of our culture.
Yet another factor in the success of a revolution, as with Nazism in Germany, is the eventual muting of the churches. Again make your own assessment of today’s churches and in what direction are they tending. In doing so consider what influence has the health, wealth, and prosperity gospel had on the spiritual vitality of church. Compounding that is are pulpits addressing the spiritual and moral decay of society? Fortunately some do.
The reactionary hate vented in Washington on January 6 has not gone away. It is still there smoldering quietly for a time. The counter cultural hate that burned our cities last year is dormant for a season, but still there.
Has the rhetoric of many elected officials had a calming influence in society? Are political opponents and their followers vitriolically vilified? Who runs on their own merits not the amplified presumed weakness of their opponent?
Instead of torching each other, we must become torchbearers of sanity, morality, and spiritual vitality. Not only does the last not have a broad base of advocates, it is a hush-hush topic. It is the only topic about which it is said, “Don’t offend anybody.” Offense has license in other venues.
There is a broad base of support for the idea of personal stock piling non-perishable foods for the conflict to come. That implies what direction those people think we are going.
Here is a novel idea. Instead of just stockpiling food how about personally building a bounty of morality, virtue, civility, grace, and here it is again, spirituality. While not giving up on institutions, work on yourself and then them. Become an advocate for good.
If in an organization of any kind insist on it working for the general good of society. There is bigotry and hate in ever phase of life. Oppose the principles among all. Don’t simply become an advocate of some group. You can be assured there is a need for every group to be purged of impropriety.
Remember that little tune: “It’s love, it’s love that makes the world go around.” Well, if that wheel hasn’t stopped, it surely has slowed dramatically.
Now what? Keep the faith. It is good to be concerned. It is bad to get discouraged and start worrying. The ancient palmist wrote:
“Why are you cast down, O my soul? Why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him.” (Psalm 42: 5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.