Here it is summer and we are faced with a deadly menace of all time.
Have you ever heard it said, or even as likely, have you ever said, “The first thing I am going to do when I get to heaven is ask God why He made mosquitos?” Well, you don’t need to wait any longer. In the event you don’t know, here is the answer.
As an aside, I think there will be too much excitement for those arriving in heaven to ever be interested in enquire about mosquitos.
Mosquitoes are pollinators. In fact, mosquitoes’ primary food source is flower nectar, not blood. Just like bees or butterflies, mosquitoes transfer pollen from flower to flower as they feed on nectar, fertilizing plants and allowing them to form seeds and reproduce. It’s only when a female mosquito lays eggs does she seek a blood meal for the protein. Males feed only on flower nectar and never bite.
There are over 3,500 mosquito species and not all of them bite humans, either because they don’t live in places that people frequent or because they prefer to feed on other animals. Only some species are considered pests.
They play a key role in many ecosystems, according to National Geographic. Male mosquitoes eat nectar and, in the process, pollinate all manner of plants. These insects are also an important food source for many other animals, including bats, birds, reptiles, amphibians and even other insects.
Beyond pollination, mosquitoes are part of the food web, serving as important prey in both winged adult and aquatic larval form for a lot of other wildlife from dragonflies and turtles to bats and birds—including hummingbirds, which rely on small flying insects and spiders as a primary food source. Mosquitoes are a primary pollinator for some orchids found in the wild. The blunt-leaf orchid is pollinated almost exclusively by them.
Ecologically some mosquitos perform the same role among vegetation vultures do with dead animals. Some mosquitos forage among decaying vegetation and further biodegrade it.
However, here is the big downer regarding mosquitos. Author Timothy C. Winegard writes in his sprawling new book, “The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator” estimates that mosquitoes have killed more people than any other single cause—fifty-two billion of us, nearly half of all humans who have ever lived are considered to have been killed by mosquito dispersed infections.
In the third century, malaria epidemics helped drive people to a small, much persecuted faith that emphasized healing and care of the sick, propelling Christianity into a world-altering religion.
It is estimated that wars and conquests, and argues that, for much of military history, for years deaths caused by mosquitoes far outnumbered deaths in battle. Fifteen centuries before the Scottish tried to colonize Panama, the Romans tried to colonize them, and were thwarted by a strain of malaria local to Scotland which is estimated to have killed half of the eighty thousand Roman soldiers sent their way. Endemic strains decimated Hannibal’s forces as they made their way through Italy, turned the armies of Genghis Khan away from southern Europe, and prevented European crusaders from conquering the Holy Land (malaria killed more than a third of them).
Not until the end of the nineteenth century was it scientifically established that mosquitoes transmitted malaria.
According to some, the real reason for mosquitos is to irritate humans. As much of a nuisance as mosquitos are, our world would be a worse place without them.
