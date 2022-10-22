Having had the joy of being a pastor for nearly 70 years, I have seen lives transformed that appeared to be beyond hope.
I have seen more than one person who has threatened such egregious acts as Herschel Walker is reputed to have done, become positive and productive new creatures. It has been my good fortune to know a number of them long enough to observe them live out their new life over a long period of years. From the person least needing a change to the one most in need of a radical change, it was so transformative it is called being born again. Such a person is referred to in the Bible as a new creature in Christ.
There are numerous Bible characters who went through this wonderful spiritual metamorphose. Exhibit “A” is the apostle Paul. He lived a reprehensible life and covered it with a religious cloak compounding his shameful conduct. Today, some folks use the church as an affront for their nefarious deeds.
The transgressions of the members of the church in Corinth were listed and then this statement, “and such were some of you.” The operative word is “were.” Not just one, but “some,” that is most of them were changed.
A modern example of a transformed life is Nicky Cruz, a member of the bloody street gang the Mau Maus. He wrote of his deplorable life in his biography “The Cross and the Switch Blade.” As leader of the gang he knew members who tried to leave the gang were killed. Yet, he walked out expecting at any moment to be knifed. Nicki has lived his new life over many years.
A former street walker, a drug addicted prostitute told of her conversion saying of it: “out in front of an old bar, I knelt down a tramp, a loser, and a zero. And I stood up a lady, clean, pure, forgiven, innocent, blameless, cherished, brand new. My life was different.” I have known of her living out her faith over the years.
Modern science confirms the concept of a changed life.
Will James, father of modern psychology in the western world said, “The greatest discovery of the Twentieth Century is that a man can change his life by changing his mind.”
James Truslow Adams, historian and author who wrote of the American dream, phrased it this way, “The greatest discovery of my generation is that man can alter his life simply by altering his attitude of mind.”
To change your life, change your mind.
I became friends with a character known as Bobby One, and he was a character. He was headlined with Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper.” Bobby missed the flight that resulted in the deaths of these. Neither he nor his wife would have much good to say regarding the life he was living. I had the joy of sharing with him what a difference Jesus could make in his life. His commitment resulted in the emergence of one of the most clean, joyous and productive lives I have known. He was indeed changed.
In essence every person is offered the opportunity to change. To say Herschel hasn’t changed is to say the millions who have changed really haven’t either. If many can change, one can change.
You can’t go back and have a better new beginning, but you can start where you are and have a better new ending. That is Herschel.
We have a critically important election coming up. Evaluate the candidates and study what they believe and in what direction the candid will help the nation go.
