Across America, loud and angry voices are shouting down those of opposite persuasion. It is an unashamed effort to silence opponents. No one likes to be criticized, maligned, or belittled. The tactic is intended to silence opposing voices by intimidation, that is, bullying. It involves calling the opposition disparaging names or identifying them with an unpopular person or ideology. It is not only intended to discredit the opposition, but to silence it.
There is a quote often attributed to Martin Luther that addresses the issue.
Though attributed to Luther, it originated with a character named Fritz that speaks to the matter. In its origin it regarded theology, but it relates to all issues of importance.
“If I profess, with the loudest voice and the clearest exposition, every portion of the truth of God except precisely that little point which the world and the devil are at that moment attacking, I am not confessing Christ, however boldly I may be professing Christianity. Where the battle rages the loyalty of the soldier is proved; and to be steady on all the battle-field besides is mere flight and disgrace to him if he flinches at that one point.”
What he is saying is, if one speaks on other less important issues, but refuses to address that one issue of critical importance, he is using the lesser important issue as an escape from the real issue, knowing that to address the important issue would be to call down wrath on himself. Silence is another word for defeat. Cowardliness is the cause. The bully wins.
Though Luther did not originate the quote, he lived by it. In 1521, when young Martin Luther was called before Holy Roman Emperor Charles V at the Diet, (meaning a meeting) of Worms, (that is a city) Luther thought he would have a chance to defend his ideas. The Emperor would only accept an ironclad recantation. Luther concluded his defense remarks in a calm and reasoned response by saying, “Here I stand; I can do no other. God help me.”
That statement is all the more remarkable in that he had been reared in a culture in which it was believed that being excommunicated, that is, being putout of the church, which the Diet had the authority to do, was a consignment to hell. Yet, under that frightening thought he stood.
We live in a day in which so many of our values and virtues are under attack. If those who regard those qualities of life are silenced by bullies, the cause is lost.
Often antagonists offer no logical retort, they simply attach the character, intellect, vocabulary, or personality of opponents. Regardless of the candidates you support in this election be bold in your support.
Identify what you believe and how to defend it. Establish your values and reasoning that supports them. You may very well be put in a situation you may have occasion to say, “Here I stand; I can do no other. God help me.”
It is a shame we can’t respect even those with whom we disagree. Another Reformer, actually the intellect of the Reformation, Philipp Melanchthon, in a variance statement said, “In nonessentials diversity, in essentials unity, in all things love.”
I heard it said of a mannerly individual he could tell you to go to hell in such a way you would thank him. To that I aspire.
Since Democrat politicians, all must be pro-choice (pro-death), as a Believer in Jesus Christ, I can not and will not vote for any of them. Like Martin Luther at the Diet of Worms, I say, "Here I stand; I can do no other. God help me."
