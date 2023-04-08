The best news the world ever heard came from a graveyard just outside of Jerusalem: “He is risen.”
Were the sun to rise in the west that would be no greater miracle than the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Death had engulfed another victim. The struggle for life once more was lost. Death had never been more dreadful. It left in its wake broken dreams, dashed expectancy, and vanquished hopes. It left only a lifeless trophy, the corpse of its victim.
Tomorrow’s uncertainties attacked Jesus’ followers in the midnight of their fear. All they had hoped for died when Jesus succumbed. Their champion of peace was dead. Faith, veil your eyes with anguish. As followers of a condemned man, executed as a criminal, they feared for their lives. Initially they cloistered themselves away, lest they be found and face an end not unlike that of Jesus.
But, something happened resulting in them becoming valiant. Peter was exhibit “A” of this transformation. He stood openly on the steps of the Temple and accused his audience saying, “You crucified Him.” Instead of retaliating 3,000 of them believed and were baptized.
What emboldened these fearful apostles? The same thing that motivated the 3,000 to become devotees of Jesus. The catalyst was the reality of the resurrection of Jesus. These who were witnesses of the crucifixion now responded to His resurrection. He who was undisputably dead was undeniably alive. There was enough proof of it to motivate the apostles to risk their lives to declare it. Life and death had faced each other in that tomb, and life won.
The Romans who executed Jesus, with their reputations at stake, reported He was dead. No person ever survived crucifixion. By the same evidences used to determine a person is alive, He was thereafter known to be alive. People walked with Him, talked with Him, dined with Him, even touched Him. Twelve different groups, one as large as 500, saw Him alive after the crucifixion.
C. S. Lewis, the noted British scholar and man of letters, wrote: “Jesus has forced open a door that had been locked since the death of the first man. He has met, fought and beaten the King of Death. Everything is different because He has done so.”
The Sanhedrin that condemned Jesus to death appointed a special prosecutor to investigate and expose the rumored resurrection. He was empowered to apprehend, threaten, and even kill anyone who professed to believe such a radical concept. The investigation resulted in him knowing more than anyone about the resurrection. His report indicated Jesus’ resurrection was supported by many “infallible proofs.” His name was Paul and Jesus’ resurrection so convinced him of it having happened that it resulted in him leaving the court, risking his life and becoming a devotee of Jesus Christ.
The news of the resurrection reached Rome and received significant response. It was such that Paul in writing them expressed the victory they shared: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope” (Romans 15: 13).
At issue is what does it mean to us individually today?
The story of the resurrection ends not with a funeral, but a festival. Not with a casket, but with a celebration. That makes what I wish for all a possibility — A BLESSED EASTER.
