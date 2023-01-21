“Hard times comin’” was sung by Johnny Cash. Well, they have finally gotten here. Enjoy these times before they get harder.
Inflation is rampant, food shortages are increasing daily, labor shortages proliferate, gas prices soar, COVID is still menacing society, migrants flood our border, Socialism casts its haunting shadow, some political candidates have emerged that are anti-America, hoarding is increasing, aberrant teachings have infiltrated our schools, churches suffer dramatic decline, the nation is divided over abortion, war rages in Ukraine, crime surges, a pall of despair hangs over everything. There is little cause to think times are going to get better soon. Many have decided it is time to hunker down in a bunker with our burdens. Not a pretty picture.
Richard Hofstadter in one of his essays wrote descriptively of our hour.
“The nation seems to slouch onward into its uncertain future like some huge inarticulate beast, too much attainted by wounds and ailments to be robust, but too strong and resourceful to succumb.”
Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower reminds us of how we should respond personally in such a time. “Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him.”
Lift up your downcast heart. True faith resides in the ability to trust God. This is our hour for persons to prove they do.
Don’t let your genes or glands control your outlook on life. Optimism is toxic to cynicism and pessimism. Neither should it be denied, both are influential and should be considered, but not allowed to be controlling.
Optimism is the force that enables us to get up and try again when we fall, and everyone does at some time. It makes the difference between coping and collapsing. It is your choice.
A pessimist complains that roses have thorns. An optimist rejoices that thorns have roses. Both thorns and roses are there, you choose on which to focus. Candidly, which have you tended to t focus on lately?
The things that assail our society are not to be ignored. America is once again faced with a pending major crisis. Having survived before doesn’t insure that we will again. It does mean we can.
To do so prudent candidates for public office must be chosen. One man can make a difference. Exhibits A and B are Trump and Biden. Like their positions on issues or not, it must be conceded each has made a dramatic difference. That should give encouragement. If as a culture we elect the right people and do the right things we can be revived. The option is absolutely awful, dreadful.
Somewhere along the line someone stole our faith and spirit. The faith community in general is faint, if not faint hearted. It has often been that in that arena renewal has begun. Pray that it may be yet again.
In addressing the military on October 11, 1798 John Adams stated: “We
have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Morality and religion need a new guiding bridling. When done hope will thrive.
