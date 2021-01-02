Perhaps with the emergence of a new year you may be preoccupied with the political uncertainties, the depressed economy, or even more personal problems. These and other complexities may have you singing the old He-Haw song: “Gloom, despair, and agony on me. If it weren’t for bad luck I wouldn’t have any luck at all.”
Abraham Lincoln said, “Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be,” and it’s as true today as when he first said it. Even when we are in the midst of a drought of good news, there is still so much for which to be happy about and grateful. Think about it.
Allow me to be transparent. My physical condition has deteriorated dramatically. The parameters of my physical life have narrowed significantly. I must concede there have been moments I almost got emotionally defeated. Experientially I have found the road to happiness runs through contentment. At first I wanted to deny my condition, next I resolved to get over it. Neither is possible. I am now accepting it and have become resigned to the fact this is the best it is ever going to be. Once I arrived at that point, I have found my new happiness within my parameters.
Happiness is a choice. Happiness does not mean you are problem and\or pain free. If it did there would be no happy people. Once you realize that, you are on you way to contentment and the resulting happiness.
I have also found a better word is joy. As a Bible believer I noticed in the little book of James the reference to “pure joy” is to be found in the midst of problems. It is found in the belief God is up to something good that is only found by this resolve. You don’t always recognize what it is, but you are content to give God time to be God.
I received an email video with a message superimposed on beautiful scenery. The message passed so fast it was difficult to remember it exactly. Hopefully the gist of it will help frame life a bit better. Consider your plight in light of the following.
“If you woke up this morning with food in the refrigerator, clothes for your back, and a place to sleep be thankful you are more blessed than 75% of the world.
If you have money in the bank, wallet, or spare change in a dish you are among the 8% of the world’s wealthiest.
If you have more health than sickness, you are more blessed than the 1,000,000 who won’t live through the week.
If you have never experienced the danger of battle, loneliness, imprisonment, the pangs of hunger, or the agony of torture you are ahead of 500 billion people.
If you can attend worship without fear of harassment, torture, or arrest, you are better off than 3 billion people.
If you can hold up your head, have a smile on your face, truly be thankful for you are ahead of the majority who can’t.
If you can hold someone’s hand, hug them, or even touch them on the shoulder, be thankful you can give a healing touch.
If you have read this, you are more blessed than 2 billion who can’t read.
Count your blessings and have a HAPPY NEW YEAR.
