What a week to celebrate motherhood! Doing so this year occurs when a leak from the Supreme Court indicates the court is about to reverse Roe vs Wade. The idea has been met with an outcry of potential young mothers desirous of not being a mother, a woman’s sterling virtue. They so desire even at the cost of the life of their own pre-born. Setting aside that issue for the time, consider the virtue and vitality of being a mother.
Once a year many families pause on a day called “Mother’s Day” to try to atone for a year of neglect. Yet, even that is commendable. It got its modern start May 10, 1908, at the funeral of the mother of Anna M. Jarvis. Anna loved her mom and at her memorial service suggested an annual day honoring mothers. Her mother’s favorite flower was the carnation. At the memorial service she gave everyone a white carnation. The concept gained popularity until Mother’s Day was observed in a number of large cities. On May 9, 1914, by act of Congress, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. He declared the day as a time for “public expressions of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”
The celebrating grew to involve a gift on the day. Most of us men would concede selecting that gift is a challenge. The selection process is stressful for most men. Many a man has felt extreme frigid temperatures for a long time after because of a poor decision in gift selection. Veterans of these wars suggest:
* Don’t buy anything that plugs in. Anything that plugs in is seen as utilitarian. It is in the same category with a washboard in a previous era.
* Don’t buy clothing that involves sizes. The chances are one in seven thousand that you will get her size right, and your wife will be offended 6,999 times. You will hear, “Do I look like a size 16?” Too small a size doesn’t get it either: “I haven’t worn a size 8 since I was 18.”
* Avoid useful gifts. The silver polish guaranteed to save hundreds of hours is not going to win any brownie points.
* Don’t buy anything that involves weight loss or self-improvement. She will interpret a six month gift certificate to a diet center as suggesting she is overweight.
* Don’t buy jewelry. The jewelry your wife wants, you can’t afford. The jewelry you can afford she won’t wear.
* Don’t spend too much. “How do you think we can afford that?” she will inquire. Don’t spend too little. She won’t say anything but she will think, “Is that all I am worth?”
In addition to a physical gift give her the things she wants most: love, respect, time, understanding, appreciation, and support for her loving role.
Soon after Mother’s Day was established it become customary to wear white carnations to honor departed mothers and red to honor the living ones. This custom is still observed by some. It serves as a badge of honor. It is a life time adulation.
If your flower is still a red one there is no praise too great to give a good mother. After all, she spent some of the best years of her life rearing you. Marvel of marvels unless you have proven her wrong, she still thinks you are the best child any mother has ever birthed. Oh, praise her, O praise her. Happy Mother’s Day.
I am thankful for two mothers, the one who gave me birth, and the one who gave our children birth.
