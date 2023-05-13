If you are still looking for a gift for mom good luck. It is one of man’s greatest challenges. Veterans of these wars have made suggestions.
Don’t give her anything that plugs in, it is considered utilitarian right along with washboards in a previous era.
Don’t buy anything involving size. Chances are about 1 to 8,000 you will get it right. 7,999 times you will hear something like, “Do I look like a size 16?” or “I haven’t been an 8 since I was 18.”
Don’t give here jewelry. The jewelry she wants you can’t afford and the kind you can afford she doesn’t want.
However, no one deserves a special gift more than a mom.
The changing role has made the day complex. There are so many kinds of mothers: birth mothers, step mothers, surrogate mothers, foster mothers, and adoptive mothers. Among each of these categories there are young and old moms, good and bad moms, hot moms and insensitive moms, evil and godly moms. Most aspire to be known by some appellation, but fewer have as their primary desire to be known as a godly mom.
Solomon in his wisdom indicated that in his day they were hard to find also. He posed the question that is made clearer by combining the understanding found in words used to translate Proverbs 31:10: “Who can find a virtuous woman?” is the most common translation. The Hebrew is also translated “worthy woman,” or a woman “with strength and character.”
Solomon speaks of her value being greater than rubies, a rare jewel in his day.
Husbands and children, our attitude toward our wives or mothers should be to consider their worth, their value. When worth is ascribed to something it is valued. The failure to consider the value of a “worthy woman” may be the biggest shortcoming of husbands and children. Those of us who still have a woman “with strength and character” in our life are blessed. I have. Such a woman in inherently blessed herself.
If you want to give a meaningful gift give her “worth” 365 days a year. Here are suggestions for doing so.
Build her confidence. Study her in order to get to know her temperament, moods, and emotional needs. Learn what pleases and what doesn’t please her. Seek her happiness.
Enhance her reputation. Never, repeat, never criticize her in public. There is no good humor that comes at the expense of another person. Speak of her strengths. Let others know her worth to you.
Realize your responsibility to her — do your part. She is your partner not your servant.
Consider this version of a well known fairy tale regarding the princess and the frog. Once a lovely princess found a frog in a pond. He said, “I was once a handsome prince until an evil spell was cast on me. If you will kiss me I will turn into a handsome prince and we can marry, move into my castle with mom, you can prepare my meals, clean my clothes, bear my children and forever feel happy doing so.”
That night the princess had frog legs for dinner.
Value her, give her worth. Let her know how very much she is worth to you, that is how much you value her ---- every day of the year, especially Mother’s Day.
I place special value on two mothers — the one who gave me birth and the one who gave birth to our children.
