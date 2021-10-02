Habits, we determine them, they define us. We are the sum total of our habits.
Most persons had developed life defining habits when COVID disrupted them. The primary year long crisis completely changed our national and individual habits. We have not completely recovered from the disruption that has had a tendency to redefine us.
Steven Covey wrote a best selling book entitled “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Realizing habits to be so meaningful, he identified seven he considered important. It is a good list.
We are the sum of our habits. New habits are things you do, old habits are who you are. Often we are unaware of our habits, yet they define who we are.
What habits define you? Who are you? The more important question is… who do you want to become?
With this in mind make a list of the seven most important habits in your life. Consider these.
Limit your time on social media. In the time you devote to it you are contemplating other’s thoughts. To a degree this is good. As with most things excess is detrimental.
Meditate daily at least 10 or 15 minutes. This is the habit of training your mind to focus on elevating thoughts. During this time you are developing your thoughts.
Pray often, thus, you are acknowledging a power higher than you. It helps you elevate your ideas and deepen your spiritual life.
Read informative and inspiring material. File in your memory bank uplifting insight to help in unmotivated times. The Bible is the apex enrichment of life.
Avoid chemical stimulants. They either elevate you above your true self which you cannot maintain and depress you, keeping you from being your best self.
Develop a regimen of physical exercise. Designate a place and determine a time for toning, if not body building. As old baseball legion Satchel Page said, “It gets the juices jangling.”
See the end of an undertaking before starting it. Who builds a house before first considering the cost. Know where you are going before you start.
Include public worship in your weekly regimen. It reminds you and indicates to others a primary devotion in your life and helps establish the basis of your system of values.
In no area of life has the disruption of our habits been more impactful than in our public worship. Habits are hard to break, good ones as well as bad ones. Many had a life long habit of public worship and they haven’t gotten back in the habit of consistent worship since. COVID afforded people over a year to get out of the habit of public worship. Studies show it takes an average of 18+ days to develop a habit. When it is a once a week habit doubtless it takes longer. Don’t be surprised if it takes you longer to get back in the habit nor that it is hard to do initially. BUT, do it. Your church needs you and you need it more than it needs you.. Get it together.
In Og Mandino’s book entitled “The Greatest Salesman in the World” he wrote, “I will form good habits, and become their slave.” Having written earlier in his book several scrolls designed to help one achieve their best he concluded with the question of how, and answered, “Through these scrolls it will be done.”
May the above list give readers a starting point in developing better habits in their COVID recovery.
