God: disbelieve in Him, profess indifference regarding Him, or be a devotee to Him all do well to contemplate what His nature is described as being.
Our carnal culture wants to be conscience free. To achieve this the ultimate challenge to achieving it has to go. His role in the foundation of our nation notwithstanding, God has to go. One of His tasks is to be the arbiter within cultures and secularists want Him out.
God has been pushed off stage in the modern American drama. Nevertheless He is awaiting another entrance. He plays two roles in the plot involving society. One is that of a benevolent loving God with the power to provide and protect. The other is the God who judges and disciplines. Consider both roles, the first of these as an antecedent to the other.
God’s love is a prominent and popular theme. “God is love” is descriptive. The Scripture does not just say He loves, but that He is love.
His compassion is reassuring and comforting.
Fortunately He is also longsuffering.
His mercy is interwoven with His longsuffering. Mercy speaks of Him protecting us from the bad we deserve.
The counterpoint to His mercy is His grace. Grace is Him providing the good things that we don’t deserve.
Patience and longsuffering go hand in glove.
Gentleness and kindness are indicative of Him.
These are but a few of His many admirable traits. Sometimes various traits commingled. At times only one of these attributes is involved in a situation.
Now the other role. There is an attribute people want to ignore or at best think that because He is loving, patient, and forgiving this trait does not apply. In Scripture it stands out like Mt. Everest would on a Florida beach.
It is, God is just and exercises judgment.
The word “judgment” appears 496 times in the Bible and “justice” 45 times. In a judicial sense “just” appears many times.
In reaching your conclusion regarding divine retribution consider these opinions.
In the Jefferson Memorial in DC are inscribed these words of the statesman, “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
During the Constitutional Convention someone raised the question: “When does a nation answer to God?”
In his notes taken during the deliberation James Madison records George Mason replied, “Nations can’t be judged in the hereafter as people, so Providence punishes national sins by national calamities.” Oops!
Ever aware of this, Ben Franklin concluded, “We need God to be our friend, not our adversary.”
One of several Bible evidences of God’s judgment on a rebellious nation is provided by the rhapsodic prophet Jeremiah. who summarily said, “Disaster follows disaster; the whole land lies in ruins.” Have you been keeping up with the news?
In considering supernatural discipline the explanation given by the prophet is worth noting. “Your own conduct and actions have brought this upon you. This is your punishment. How bitter it is! How it pierces the heart!” (Jeremiah 4:18).
In an effort to ignore the possibility of divine retribution most folks just look the other way. Others angrily retort with criticism of anyone who would suggest He does exercise such. Some just deny the very existence of God.
Others are inclined to comply with the spiritual antidote noted in II Chronicles 7:14: “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Now consider your role in this equation.
