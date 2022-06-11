A reporter for the New York Herald sat on a ridge overlooking a strategic battlefield at Cedar Creek in the un-Civil War. General Grant had named General Philip H. Sheridan to lead the army calvary of the Potomac to defend the area. Little Phil, as he became known, was eleven miles away in Winchester when the battle broke out at Cedar Creek. Observing what appeared to be shaping up as a rout by the Confederates, the reporter wrote, “I am witnessing the awful disillusionment of the United States of America.”
Sheridan rode at a gallop the full eleven miles to the conflict. As he rode onto the field of battle, at his side he had a simple banner with a star thereon signifying his command. As he rode, he shouted, “Here is Sheridan. Sheridan is with you. Follow me and we shall save the Union,” They did, and they did.
As painful as it is to say it, there is no more whistling in the dark, we are again “...witnessing the awful disillusionment of the United States of America.” I can’t believe I am saying that. Neither can I believe it is true, but without a dramatic turnabout it is looming. It has happened to many great nations throughout history. The pallbearers that carried away the corpses of many great societies await another. The Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Hyksos, Greeks, and Romans have all ruled over one great nation, Egypt.
Apart from a great social, political, cultural, and spiritual revival our destiny looks bleak. We are divided into so many special interest groups, whose own interest is preferred to our national interest, that we are coming apart. We are polarized without bridges of understanding.
Distrust, bitterness, hate, and deception are the norm.
As in a dark hour in the life of ancient Israel every person does that which is right in their on eyes.
As on that battlefield at Cedar Creek a leader is needed on our battle field. It must be a man of the Lord’s own choosing. Historically He has on occasion used as His principal agent a person not of faith in Him, but one who endorses principles that are of Him.
That brings me to the forthcoming elections. The devotion of non-Constitutionalists is beyond question. It is to be hoped that those who espouse the values and virtues that made America great have not become so assuming they won’t make the effort and pay the price of electing such persons.
Nations reach a tipping point. At times the tipping point and the end have been synonymous. At other times they have been separated by time. America appears to be reaching the tipping point. Are we civil enough to perpetuate a civil society?
May the yeast on innate goodness in the heart of America rise as never before. From sea to shining sea may the chorus rise as a prayer, “God bless America.”
May we each once more focus on our responsibility more than our rights.
The fact that America has come to the national valley of the shadow of death and turned back three times should give us cause to believe it can happen again. However, it should not be assumed we will turn back simply because it has happened before.
Let’s pray and work to find the man for today’s battles. If this is falsely assumed to be a veiled endorsement for President Trump, it isn’t. If he is the man, that is OK with me, but if not that is OK, I just want the man God wants through whom to save the Union. Nothing less will do.
