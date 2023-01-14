Georgia is the new Gold Standard for football excellence. A new era has come. The most recent chapter regarding excellence is found on page 65, the beat down score imposed on TCU. The details of this glory era will live as legion. It is superb, but time will embellish it, and its lore will become even more glorious. There is reason for pride. Names of members on the team will live as legions. That is appropriate in that these teams have done what no other teams in the modern era have done. Glory to Old Georgia.
The annals of sports are replete with iconic teams. The Four Horsemen, The Chinese Bandits, and The Iron Men are but a few names given exceptional squads at different schools. Now the Georgia Bulldogs rank with the best of the best.
There is an intangible good that comes from a youth being a member of some sports team. By doing so they are challenged to get along with persons unlike them, even some who don’t like them. Georgia had this alchemy.
Over the years I have spoken to and been on the sideline with about fifteen different Georgia teams on game day. There is a lot of prayer associated with a game. Not all is a prayer for victory. Safety is a more frequent topic. This present Georgia team has a new distinctive prayer group supporting them. Mothers of players meet before games and pray together. You know about what they pray.
From the annals of excellence comes one team time has robbed of its remarkable accomplishment. On a visit to the campus of the University of the South, Sewanee, I venture over to the scenic football field. There is a small plaque at the corner of the field recounting a most memorable achievement.
Sewanee’s 1899 football team is the ultimate David & Goliath Story. With just 18 players, the team known as the “Iron Men” embarked on a ten-day, 2,500 mile train trip, where they played five games in six days. Did you get that, five opponents in six days? They had five shutout wins over Texas (in Austin), Texas A&M (in Houston), Tulane (in New Orleans), LSU (in Baton Rouge), and Ole Miss (in Memphis). Sportswriter Grantland Rice called the group “the most durable football team I ever saw.”
Sewanee was a member of the emerging Southeastern Conference. Their 1899 Tigers won 12 games and lost none, outscored opponents 322–10.
The Georgia Dogs just afforded fans a memorable feat of their own. Winning successive National Championships in modern day football has been achieved by only them. They rank with the all time greatest teams.
Athletics affords much humor. Humorist Jerry Clower told me this story involving the Mississippi State team on which he played. They were playing the Texas Tech Red Raiders with their tradition that when they scored the Red Raider on horseback would ride the sideline as a cannon was fired.
It was a rainy night and the field was flooded. On one play they were on the eleven yard line and on the drive crossed the ten yard which was mistaken by the official who signaled touchdown. The cannon fired and the Red Raider did his thing.
The official went to the coach and said he had made a bad mistake, it wasn’t a touchdown. Then he said, “Coach, let’s you and me stand here and talk a while giving your boys time to reload and remount and we will start over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.