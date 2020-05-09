The wisest man who ever lived posed the question, “Who can find a virtuous woman?” There are many, and I found two classified as mothers: the one who gave me birth and the one who gave our children birth. While conceding that it is increasingly difficult to find virtuous ones, I am blessed to have encountered many. Today the focus is on the many persons are privileged to call mother, and wish them a HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY.
An oversimplification of types of mothers would group them in four categories.
Bad Mothers: These are they who neglect the basic responsibility of cultivating their children to know right from wrong and to aspire to do right. Some of them never really grow up themselves nor aspire to live a virtuous life. They pass along their virtuously void values. In doing so they fail their children.
Mad Mothers: These are they who feel life has been unfair to them. They are superior at finding circumstances and people to blame and excuses to offer. They consider themselves victims. They are mad at life.
Sad Mothers: These are they who have tried to be a good mother and their children have been less than their best. She may have had to resort to speaking with her children through prison bars. Others’ children may not have committed a crime, but they failed to achieve what they are capable of. They simply have not put forth the effort necessary to be their optimum. Throughout her child’s life, she may have tried to be a good mom while nursing her own broken heart. Such makes her sad.
These are they who gave it their very best effort and it just didn’t work out. They tend to blame themselves. Having made a decision at point “A” in time, they harshly judge themselves for that decision at point “B.” That is unfair because at point “A” the decision was made in light of the information available. At point “B” additional information is available that might have resulted in a different decision. Never judge your point “A” decisions in light of the information known at point “B.” That can be very cruel.
Then there is the additional factor, the child’s own free will and unwise decisions. This results in a sad mom.
Glad Mothers: These are they who have lovingly given themselves to the rearing of children who grow to honor them and serve others. She is fulfilled by their successes. Having given herself to training her children in the way they should go, she is privileged to hear them call her “blessed.” She is one who has so dutifully poured herself into her children that they in turn honor her.
Having reared her children to realize God doesn’t expect them to be the best at anything, but their best at everything, she rejoices to see them striving to be. That makes her glad.
Certain generic quotes regarding mothers are so true they merit repeating. Such as:
“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.”
“Mother is a verb, an action word.”
“Moms are the people who know us best and love us the most.”
“A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do their very best.”
The best thing a mother can do is to introduce her children to their Heavenly Father.
To all moms, may you be a glad mother.