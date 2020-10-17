America is being led by a flawed leader, I regret to say. He has spoken untruths, used base language, spoken caustically, displayed juvenile tirades on Twitter, is insulting, is highly critical and, on occasion, unwise. Overall he has a dreadful temperament. Not a good profile. Most Americans take no pride in any of that. Yet, despite of those and other flawed traits, he has done much good.
Keep in mind the forthcoming presidential election is about politics, not personality.
The Old Testament contains a catalogue of flawed characters who were used by God to achieve admirable objectives. Consider these:
Solomon was highly promiscuous. His numerous foreign wives and concubines brought many false gods with them, some of them Solomon worshiped. He is known as the wisest man who ever lived, however he often was not wise. Yet, he led Israel to great heights politically, militarily and economically.
Saul often lacked faith, was disobedient and was ultimately rejected by God. Yet, as the first king of Israel, he was a mighty warrior who inspired Israel to regain its independence and its pride.
Ahab was basically bad, bad to the bone. His wife, Jezebel, was the personification of evil. He contested the noble prophet Elijah. As a leader he was used to lead Israel to victory over Ben-Hadad, king of Damascus. He died courageously in battle.
Hezekiah, a complex man driven by pride, made a foolish mistake even though warned by the prophet Isaiah. He exposed the national treasures and armory to a potential enemy, Babylon, who then invaded Israel and took the people into exile. Yet he was a devout, humble and prayerful man.
Here is an easy one: Nebuchadnezzar. He was a vain and often unwise man, served by the Jews taken into captivity. His irrational conduct resulted in what the prophet Daniel described, saying, “He was driven away from the people and ate grass like cattle. His body was drenched with the dew of heaven until his hair grew like the feathers of an eagle and his nails like the claws of a bird” (Daniel 4: 33). Yet, after all this his recovery resulted in his praise of God: “Now I, Nebuchadnezzar, praise and exalt and glorify the King of heaven, because everything He does is right and all his ways are just. And those who walk in pride he is able to humble” (4:37).
Even he was restored and became known as the greatest king of the Neo-Babylonian Empire. He rebuilt much of Babylon and restored it to its former glory. He also built the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which is considered one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.
A history of America lists many good men as president, but none have been flawless. We are an imperfect people led by imperfect leaders. You need not dig long in the lives of such leaders as Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Reagan, Kennedy, Clinton, Obama, and yes, Donald Trump to see proof of their flaws. These same men also provided some great leadership.
A reporter asked me how evangelical Christians can elect and support such a man. Despite acknowledging his many flaws, they like his basic policies. Also, America in general has become so flawed, there is little chance we would elect a person as moral and faith-grounded as would be preferred.
Truly our present president is imperfect. Would we have a flawless leader had his opponent, Hillary Clinton, been elected?
Is Joe Biden without flaws? Think about it.
