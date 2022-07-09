During the reign of King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon Daniel, having the ability to interpret dreams, was called upon by the king to do so. The national interest of the country was at state. He saw a great statue that looked good. Such items as gold, silver, bronze, iron and clay comprised the statue representing qualities of the fourth kingdom. It was an imposing statue.
At a point Daniel focused on the feet of the statue. Of the feet he said:
“Whereas you saw the feet and toes, partly of potter’s clay and partly of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; yet the strength of the iron shall be in it, just as you saw the iron mixed with ceramic clay.” (Daniel 2: 41)
This depicts a divided kingdom with strength (iron) and weakness (clay). The text revealed one fatal flaw, “iron does not mix with clay.” The sense is, not that the feet were composed entirely of one, and the toes of the other, but that they were intermingled. There was no homogeneousness of material; nothing in one that would coalesce with the other, or that could be permanently united to it, as two metals might be fused or welded together and form one solid compound. Iron and clay cannot be welded; and the idea here clearly is, that in the empire here referred to there would be two main elements which could never be made to blend.
There were many qualities of strength in Babylon. Yet, the iron mixes with clay lost its cohesiveness and the weakness, not supporting the strength, resulted in the feet breaking apart. When the feet failed, the statue fell.
America has many admirable qualities. There is much strength in the country. Breaking it down, there are many outstanding, strong people represented by iron. Unfortunately there are those individuals with feet of clay.
Part of America’s feet, our foundation, consists of special interest groups whose special interest is their interest more so than the interest of the nation. Among these are: pressure-groups, lobbyists, sigs, pacs, political action committees, single-issue groups, and vested-interests. They are not alone. There is much more clay that serves to divide us.
Obviously those represented by clay did not see that the division of the feet would implode the entire body. Divisive elements have the potential of doing the same today.
Clay prevailed over iron in the empires of Babylon, Persia, Egypt, Greece, Rome, Egypt and the British Empire. Are we slow learners or can they serve to arouse us, and hence spare us?
Near by the statue of iron and clay was another, “a stone not cut by hands.” It represented God and His kingdom. It had qualities that unite and endure. Either the statue or the stone will ultimately represent America. Currently much clay is being thrown at the stone. Persons representing the qualities of stone are belittled, derided, accused of having phobias, and castigated. Names descriptive of exclusion are besmirching advocates of stone.
Clay and iron are not defined by racial profile, but by ideologies. There is some iron and some clay in all races.
America’s story does not have to end like that of Babylon. However, elements of clay are present. Prayerfully it is to be hoped elements of iron can prevail in the state and qualities of stone in the lives of individuals. If not, the prevalence of clay and it prevailing will be a horror story.
I read all the account of the statue and the stone. The stone ultimately wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.