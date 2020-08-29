Sick, sick, sick, is what Jerry Falwell, Jr., president of Liberty University, and his wife, Becki, have done. It is blameworthy. She is guilty of sexual immorality, and he of voyeurism. For the president of a Christian university with over 100,000 students and an endowment well over a billion dollars to engage in such conduct is disgraceful. I side with the harshest of critics who think their culpable conduct is reprehensible. Their actions cast criticism on all they profess, and all in ministry.
Daily in the quiet corridors of my mind, I repeat to myself Psalm 23. Several phrases therein have always stood out to me, phrase such as: laying down in green pastures, still water, valley of the shadow, He restores my soul, and an over-running cup. In recent years there has been another phrase that has become even more prominent for me, “He leads me in the path of righteousness for His name’s sake.” What those who profess to be sheep of His pasture do reflects on the Shepherd. He desires that His followers walk in the paths of righteousness for the sake of His name, His reputation. The conduct of the Falwells reflects on the Shepherd. It does, but it does not discredit the things for which they professed to stand.
Consider that a mailman shows up at your residence and brings you an envelop containing a certified check for $1 million. Later the mailman is exposed as being a fraudulent mail carrier. He is actually a sought-after escape criminal. What he is in reality does not invalidate the check, however. What a wolf in sheep’s clothing does, does not discredit the Shepherd, and all He stands for even though it casts reflection on Him. Censurable conduct dishonors all who seek to walk in the path of righteousness.
Fallwell Jr. has an honorable heritage. He is a blessed man, a confidant to the president. His school has some billionaire supporters who are not Christians, but respect the university and generously support it. They have often entertained the Falwell couple and provide them personal favors, including opulent vacations in exotic places. These include Las Vegas, Miami, and recently an outing on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It was on the latter he was photographed in an indiscreet pose causing his suspension as president of Liberty. My grandma could have given him council regarding that: “If you play with fire you are gonna get burned.” You go, grandma.
I know several of the trustees, especially those circumstances have forced into administrative leadership. They are leaders in the business and church communities, people of indisputable character who are resolutely determined to right the ship and restore the reputation of the school. One said to me, “We are going to do this right.”
The buzzword in physical fitness is the development of your core. These are the muscles around our waste central to physical stability. We need to develop our spiritual body. As a college student I memorized Romans 12:1,-2 as part of my core: “ Therefore I urge you, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.”
I commend it as a worthy standard for your walk on the path of righteousness.