The Tokyo Olympics had fewer viewers than any recent games. Those who viewed saw some great fine tuned athletes from all over the world perform their best.
The many acts of sportsmanship expressed by competitors was refreshing. Athletes complimenting their team mates and opponents was a model worthy in all venues of life.
Most did not win a metal, but they achieved their best in competing against world class athletes. In this caldron of competition keeping a healthy mental attitude was a challenge to all. Every athlete has some means of mentally retreating to be restored and motivated.
Faith was a factor in maintaining emotional equilibrium in the lives of many of the more than 11,000 athletes from 206 countries competing in 339 events in the Tokyo Olympics. There were even prayer rooms provided in the Olympic Village.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) East Asia partnered with Biblica and The International Bible Society on a project involving the printing and distribution of 20,000 Bibles that contain the four Gospels, sport testimonials and devotions.
A major source of encouragement to this project was Yoriko Okamoto, the Japanese taekwondo bronze medalist at the Sydney Games in 2000 and a supporter of FCA Japan. Okamoto chose to partner with FCA as a volunteer and donor.
Members of the US volleyball teams said after their Bible study they decided their theme would be the Scripture noting God as saying, “I am enough.” Each member wore a necklace showing that theme.
Sydney McLaughlin was quick to praise God. “I think the biggest difference this year is my faith, trusting God and trusting that process, and knowing that He’s in control of everything. As long as I put the hard work in, he’s going to carry me through.” McLaughlin simply states in her Instagram bio, “Jesus saved me.”
Olympian Melisa Gonzalez said once she reached something, then she’d be happy. “I got to a level where I had everything I ever dreamed of, but I was still dissatisfied—I realized I had put my identity into performance and achievement. Faith for me was realizing that I am loved regardless of performance—high jumping is simply a way to connect me to God.”
The word “worship” (including worshiper/worshiped/worshiping) occurs more than 200 times in the Bible. Many of these are what might be called statements of fact, describing someone in the act of worshiping God. Scripture confirms the importance of worship. A key verse is: “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God – this is your true and proper worship.” (Romans 12:1). For the sports person, the idea of offering one’s body as a living sacrifice has extra meaning. It means playing as people who have given their bodies to Jesus Christ.
When it comes to worshiping God, most people picture a church building. When sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce settles on her blocks she says the first thing she prays is: “I hope you are pleased with my worship.” For her, running is one means of worship.
For years many church bulletins bore this heading, “Worship Service.” That is redundant for worship is service and service is worship. What a difference it would make if we were a litttle less materialistic and considered all we do in that light.
