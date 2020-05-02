Did God send the COVID-19 virus as a discipline, a punishment?
Some left-wing pundits expressed a desire for such long before it occurred. Their desire for such was to cause a recession resulting in the defeat of President Trump. That is an expression of hate, strong hate, if they are willing for all to suffer in order to get their desire. Our dramatic dilemma may last long enough and be severe enough to result in that end.
On the right, many have prayed for God to turn America to its former morals and values. To do so, some major problem is believed to be necessary.
Then there are those who believe neither of these is the reason, but either can lead to that end. This school of thought holds God did not send the plague, but as in everything, God is very busy at work to bring the good out of it. So if people believe this and submissively humble themselves before God and ask that He bring the good out of it, it will serve a vital role.
In everything there is a God component. This pandemic has several components, for example some are: medical/scientific, economical, commercial, political, military, moral, and cultural. Our list for consideration normally ends there with the God/spiritual aspect, overlooked. If He is left out of this dilemma an opportunity will have been missed. Historically Christians have believed plagues were not the work of a furious and capricious God, but the product of a broken creation in revolt against the loving God. Repeat: “...it is the product of a broken creation in revolt against the loving God.”
Consider just a few plagues and their toll through history. The Black Death, 1347-1351, 200 million; Italian plague, 1629-1631, one million deaths; Spanish Flu, 1918-1919, 40-50 million; HIV/AIDS, 1985-present, 25-35 million; Swine Flu, 2009-2010, 200,000 deaths.
Jewish devotees are exposed to the story of the 10 plagues many times, often in the family Seders. They tend to view the plagues not just as a physical or historical events, but to consider them relevant metaphors for facing adversity.
During medieval plagues non-Christians noted the reaction of Christians. A century after a plague, the pagan Roman Emperor Julian complained bitterly of how “the Galileans” would care for even non-Christian sick people. The church historian Pontianus recounts how Christians ensured that “good was done to all men, not merely to the household of faith.” The sociologist and religious demographer, Rodney Stark, claims that death rates in cities with Christian communities may have been just half that of other cities. Their faith and ministry to the sick prevented many deaths.
Christian groups were among the first to believe in and to create the hospitals in Europe as hygienic places to provide care during times of plague.
Numerous historians insist the plague was the reason for the rapid spread of Christianity. The way they ministered to the sick and faced the potential of death attracted people to the faith that sustained believers.
The Spanish flu is a case study in how viruses spread. It started in America among soldiers training for deployment in Europe during World War I. It spread to Europe, around the world, and back to America.
Do you have a faith strong enough to sustain you in a time of severe adversity? The unknown challenges to come might soon test it. Prepare well in the event this for you is the final exam.