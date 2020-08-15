These are difficult days. Doubtless you did not need to be told that, you knew it. Stress, angst, fright, and uncertainty prevail. The compounding of today’s traumas leaves many wondering what lies ahead. America has never seen a time like this.
In reality, it has seen several such times. Based on our survival history, many have said we will get though this. America has always pulled through difficult times. That can be said with pride. Many of those difficult times have resulted in a better America.
The idea we will get though this based on we have always gotten through is a weak premise. Not only are these different days, this is a different America.
It remains to be seen if this America has the character, constitution, and moral fiber similar to America of days gone by. Houses of faith have contributed greatly to strengthen and guide America historically. The churches of America have been a positive source in the development of America’s past.
Today, however, North America is the only continent on which the church is not growing. In certain parts of Africa, South America, and Asia the church is growing rapidly, while church attendance in America is declining. Churches in South America are sending missionaries to America.
Most of the people you see on the street have not given a thought to God in days. To many He is persona non grata. If even more trying times come, what text will the health-wealth-prosperity ministers of today use?
Many peolpe governing a number of our major cities are not friendly to the faith community and proffer no moral standard. They are the elected leaders, because they represent a society with the same mind set.
We are kidding ourselves if our hope is based on the fact America has always prevailed.
Simply stated, this isn’t your grandfather’s America.
Some of those factors that made America great can yet be renewed. They must be renewed, because the fate of America is at stake.
Start with your own sphere of influence and be sure all is well in your domain. Engage in self-evaluation and resolve to upgrade areas you know to be weak.
What is your knowledge of the vital documents on which this nation was founded? You can find them on the internet. Know them, understand them and defend them when occasion arises.
Evaluate your moral standards. Know what you believe and how to defend your values. Find a house of worship where God is honored and His truths taught and get involved.
Not everyone is of my religious faith, but I would encourage those who are to be compassionate, but expressive of your faith.
If you don’t have a faith, now is an ideal time to establish one, and sell out to it.
Engage members of rising generations in constructive conversation. Many have little understand what values sustained America in her darkest hours, and they have little to no Biblical knowledge.
The soul that sustained previous generations needs nourishing. Find those things that bring out the best in you and support them.
An evangelist is one who advances a cause. Christianity has evangelists. The secular world has secular evangelists. The one to prevail depends of which has the best informed and most zealous evangelists.